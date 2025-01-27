Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolourfurniturewallpublic domaintablepaintingsWall-table (c. 1938) by Michael RiccitelliOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 954 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3258 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEarth tone bauhaus wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView licenseChair (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079155/chair-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTable (Occasional) (1938) by Michael Riccitellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081868/table-occasional-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCorner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079415/corner-cupboard-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseBanister Back Side Chair (1938) by Michael Riccitellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078560/banister-back-side-chair-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13711287/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseHigh Chair (1938) by Michael Riccitellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080211/high-chair-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain licenseDining table png sticker, Van Gogh's starry night mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705392/png-aesthetic-art-remixView licenseCard Table (c. 1938) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079085/card-table-c-1938-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079307/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778355/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSideboard (c. 1938) by Michael Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081542/sideboard-c-1938-michael-franceFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778331/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSugar Chest (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081840/sugar-chest-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable dining room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889936/picture-frame-mockup-editable-dining-room-wallView licenseBible Box (c. 1938) by Alfred Koehnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078615/bible-box-c-1938-alfred-koehnFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable dining room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8889511/picture-frame-mockup-editable-dining-room-wallView licenseCombination Table and Chair (as chair) (c. 1938) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079382/combination-table-and-chair-as-chair-c-1938-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold elegant frame mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15408984/editable-gold-elegant-frame-mockupView licenseTable (c. 1953) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088912/table-c-1953-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346943/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBier (c. 1936) by Randolph F Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064309/bier-c-1936-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, aesthetic pink designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10651095/editable-picture-frame-mockup-aesthetic-pink-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1939) by Michael Riccitellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083105/cigar-store-indian-c-1939-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543017/kids-art-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBlanket Chest (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078661/blanket-chest-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTable, Patrick Henry (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063375/table-patrick-henry-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseColorful living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670567/colorful-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseBiscuit Board (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078633/biscuit-board-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView licensePembroke Table (c. 1938) by Henry Granet and Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080959/pembroke-table-c-1938-henry-granet-and-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346743/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTable (Tripod) (1935/1942) by Michael Riccitellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063369/table-tripod-19351942-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom interior mockup, editable wall designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView licenseDrop Leaf Table (c. 1941) by Dorothea A Farringtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087727/drop-leaf-table-c-1941-dorothea-farringtonFree Image from public domain license