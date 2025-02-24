Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain bathroomartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsroombathroomphotoWash Bowl (c. 1938) by Frank FumagalliOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 922 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3147 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBathroom wall editable mockup, interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220490/bathroom-wall-editable-mockup-interior-designView licenseWash Bowl (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078058/wash-bowl-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseBathroom etiquette poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11852096/bathroom-etiquette-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseButton Hook (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079005/button-hook-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseBathroom picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10102028/bathroom-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080405/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseBathroom etiquette Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11852100/bathroom-etiquette-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080402/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseBathroom etiquette Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11780690/bathroom-etiquette-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWash Bowl and Pitcher (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082189/wash-bowl-and-pitcher-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseBathroom design Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10980497/bathroom-design-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080401/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licensePicture frames mockup, bathroom decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721006/picture-frames-mockup-bathroom-decorView licenseFlask (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065997/flask-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licensePicture frames mockup, bathroom decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721018/picture-frames-mockup-bathroom-decorView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080400/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseBathroom etiquette blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11852093/bathroom-etiquette-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChurn (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065046/churn-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licensePicture frames mockup, customizable bathroom decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721012/picture-frames-mockup-customizable-bathroom-decorView licenseSugar Bowl with Cover (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071959/sugar-bowl-with-cover-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon crocodile dentist watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613172/png-alligator-animal-representationView licenseJug (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066726/jug-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseDental clinic blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597571/dental-clinic-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGrotesque Jug (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066238/grotesque-jug-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseBlue modern bathroom interior design remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670922/blue-modern-bathroom-interior-design-remix-editable-designView licenseToddy Glass (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086960/toddy-glass-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseToilet trash bin mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13312818/toilet-trash-bin-mockup-editable-designView licenseWater Cooler (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078072/water-cooler-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseDental clinic advertisement blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597573/dental-clinic-advertisement-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075488/jug-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic bathroom interior remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12827305/aesthetic-bathroom-interior-remixView licensePa. German Dish (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076085/pa-german-dish-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseCreativity takes courage quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713980/creativity-takes-courage-quote-poster-templateView licenseChurn (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065032/churn-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, editable bathroom wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901704/photo-frame-mockup-editable-bathroom-wallView licenseLamp (c. 1940) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086233/lamp-c-1940-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseBeige minimal bathroom interior design remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670853/beige-minimal-bathroom-interior-design-remix-editable-designView licensePitcher (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070222/pitcher-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseToilet sign editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12135247/toilet-sign-editable-mockupView licenseJar (c. 1953) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088865/jar-c-1953-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license