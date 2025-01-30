Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainwaterpaintingsfire hydrantphotovaseWater Cooler (probably 1938) by Richard BarnettOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 940 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3210 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCooking tutorial poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597146/cooking-tutorial-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWater Cooler (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078072/water-cooler-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseQuick food recipe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597223/quick-food-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWater Filter and Cooler (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082212/water-filter-and-cooler-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseUniversity open house Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597127/university-open-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCask (probably 1937) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073459/cask-probably-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseSmart farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546891/smart-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFive Gallon Churn (c. 1937) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074877/five-gallon-churn-c-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseAgriculture class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546870/agriculture-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWine jug (probably 1938) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082326/wine-jug-probably-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseGrass greener Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750213/grass-greener-instagram-post-templateView licenseChurn (probably 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079267/churn-probably-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseCollege open day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597110/college-open-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075561/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseSave water Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560800/save-water-instagram-post-templateView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1938) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081833/sugar-bowl-c-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseWater plants Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560795/water-plants-instagram-post-templateView licenseStoneware Jar (1937) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077470/stoneware-jar-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseFarming expo Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778393/farming-expo-instagram-post-templateView licenseCake Mold (c. 1938) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078999/cake-mold-c-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseDim sum Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823884/dim-sum-facebook-post-templateView licenseRockingham Pitcher (c. 1938) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081278/rockingham-pitcher-c-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseSmart farming Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11844914/smart-farming-instagram-post-templateView licenseJug (probably 1937/1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075529/jug-probably-19371938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseSmart farming blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730110/smart-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseStoneware Pitcher (c. 1939) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084796/stoneware-pitcher-c-1939-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseWater plants Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560673/water-plants-instagram-post-templateView licenseTable Lamp (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084859/table-lamp-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseUrban billboard fashion mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15360813/urban-billboard-fashion-mockupView licenseJar (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080377/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseBbq party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591943/bbq-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMaple Vase (c. 1938) by Peter Conninhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080570/maple-vase-c-1938-peter-conninFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday cake & candles, flat graphic set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970845/birthday-cake-candles-flat-graphic-set-editable-designView licenseCake Pan (c. 1938) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079006/cake-pan-c-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseFarming made easy blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730215/farming-made-easy-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTin Egg Boiler (c. 1938) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081956/tin-egg-boiler-c-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseIce cream cafe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669065/ice-cream-cafe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1938) by Eldon Allenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079046/candlestick-c-1938-eldon-allenFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday cake & candles, flat graphic set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970843/birthday-cake-candles-flat-graphic-set-editable-designView licenseToleware Coal Vase (c. 1938) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081998/toleware-coal-vase-c-1938-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license