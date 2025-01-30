rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Water Cooler (probably 1938) by Richard Barnett
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainwaterpaintingsfire hydrantphotovase
Cooking tutorial poster template, editable text and design
Cooking tutorial poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597146/cooking-tutorial-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Water Cooler (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
Water Cooler (c. 1937) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078072/water-cooler-c-1937-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Quick food recipe poster template, editable text and design
Quick food recipe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597223/quick-food-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Water Filter and Cooler (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Water Filter and Cooler (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082212/water-filter-and-cooler-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
University open house Instagram post template, editable text
University open house Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597127/university-open-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cask (probably 1937) by Richard Barnett
Cask (probably 1937) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073459/cask-probably-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Smart farming Instagram post template, editable text
Smart farming Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546891/smart-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Five Gallon Churn (c. 1937) by Richard Barnett
Five Gallon Churn (c. 1937) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074877/five-gallon-churn-c-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Agriculture class Instagram post template, editable text
Agriculture class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546870/agriculture-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wine jug (probably 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Wine jug (probably 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082326/wine-jug-probably-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Grass greener Instagram post template
Grass greener Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750213/grass-greener-instagram-post-templateView license
Churn (probably 1938) by John Tarantino
Churn (probably 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079267/churn-probably-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
College open day Instagram post template, editable text
College open day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597110/college-open-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075561/jug-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Save water Instagram post template
Save water Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560800/save-water-instagram-post-templateView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
Sugar Bowl (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081833/sugar-bowl-c-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Water plants Instagram post template
Water plants Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560795/water-plants-instagram-post-templateView license
Stoneware Jar (1937) by Richard Barnett
Stoneware Jar (1937) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077470/stoneware-jar-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Farming expo Instagram post template
Farming expo Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778393/farming-expo-instagram-post-templateView license
Cake Mold (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
Cake Mold (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078999/cake-mold-c-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Dim sum Facebook post template
Dim sum Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823884/dim-sum-facebook-post-templateView license
Rockingham Pitcher (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
Rockingham Pitcher (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081278/rockingham-pitcher-c-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Smart farming Instagram post template
Smart farming Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11844914/smart-farming-instagram-post-templateView license
Jug (probably 1937/1938) by George Loughridge
Jug (probably 1937/1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075529/jug-probably-19371938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Smart farming blog banner template, editable text
Smart farming blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730110/smart-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Stoneware Pitcher (c. 1939) by Richard Barnett
Stoneware Pitcher (c. 1939) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084796/stoneware-pitcher-c-1939-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Water plants Instagram post template
Water plants Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560673/water-plants-instagram-post-templateView license
Table Lamp (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Table Lamp (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084859/table-lamp-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Urban billboard fashion mockup
Urban billboard fashion mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15360813/urban-billboard-fashion-mockupView license
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080377/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Bbq party poster template, editable text and design
Bbq party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591943/bbq-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Maple Vase (c. 1938) by Peter Connin
Maple Vase (c. 1938) by Peter Connin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080570/maple-vase-c-1938-peter-conninFree Image from public domain license
Birthday cake & candles, flat graphic set, editable design
Birthday cake & candles, flat graphic set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970845/birthday-cake-candles-flat-graphic-set-editable-designView license
Cake Pan (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
Cake Pan (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079006/cake-pan-c-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Farming made easy blog banner template, editable text
Farming made easy blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730215/farming-made-easy-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Tin Egg Boiler (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
Tin Egg Boiler (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081956/tin-egg-boiler-c-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Ice cream cafe poster template, editable text and design
Ice cream cafe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669065/ice-cream-cafe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1938) by Eldon Allen
Candlestick (c. 1938) by Eldon Allen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079046/candlestick-c-1938-eldon-allenFree Image from public domain license
Birthday cake & candles, flat graphic set, editable design
Birthday cake & candles, flat graphic set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11970843/birthday-cake-candles-flat-graphic-set-editable-designView license
Toleware Coal Vase (c. 1938) by Robert Stewart
Toleware Coal Vase (c. 1938) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081998/toleware-coal-vase-c-1938-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license