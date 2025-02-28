rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Water Filter and Cooler (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainwaterpaintingsphotovasebottle
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079511/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage glassware, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage glassware, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059440/vintage-glassware-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Water or Wine Jug (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Water or Wine Jug (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085161/water-wine-jug-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage glassware set, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage glassware set, editable design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057944/vintage-glassware-set-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jar (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Jar (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080356/jar-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Sea turtle plastic pollution illustration, digital art editable design
Sea turtle plastic pollution illustration, digital art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235251/sea-turtle-plastic-pollution-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079489/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Refreshing water poster template
Refreshing water poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13230851/refreshing-water-poster-templateView license
Money Bank (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Money Bank (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080640/money-bank-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Pink coquette aesthetic, editable design element set
Pink coquette aesthetic, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418551/pink-coquette-aesthetic-editable-design-element-setView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079502/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Cleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable text
Cleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596990/cleaning-hacks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Crock (c. 1937) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1937) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074221/crock-c-1937-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Romantic wine dinner Instagram post template, editable design in orange tones
Romantic wine dinner Instagram post template, editable design in orange tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092495/romantic-wine-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-design-orange-tonesView license
Jar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Jar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083836/jar-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Portable bottle editable mockup, realistic product
Portable bottle editable mockup, realistic product
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10423923/portable-bottle-editable-mockup-realistic-productView license
Crock (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065288/crock-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Detergent bottle editable mockup, product packaging
Detergent bottle editable mockup, product packaging
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541703/detergent-bottle-editable-mockup-product-packagingView license
Crock (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065307/crock-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Greek cuisine Instagram post template, editable text
Greek cuisine Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467259/greek-cuisine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079500/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Refreshing water Facebook story template
Refreshing water Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13230928/refreshing-water-facebook-story-templateView license
Crock (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065323/crock-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Refreshing water Instagram post template
Refreshing water Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12872409/refreshing-water-instagram-post-templateView license
Grease Lamp (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Grease Lamp (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080061/grease-lamp-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Bottle label mockup, editable design
Bottle label mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13316545/bottle-label-mockup-editable-designView license
Crock (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065286/crock-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Vase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345735/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Crock (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065325/crock-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Water drinking reminder Facebook post template
Water drinking reminder Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428290/water-drinking-reminder-facebook-post-templateView license
Jug (probably 1936/1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Jug (probably 1936/1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066710/jug-probably-19361938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Beach cleanup Facebook post template
Beach cleanup Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427767/beach-cleanup-facebook-post-templateView license
Liquor Bottle (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
Liquor Bottle (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066970/liquor-bottle-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Authentic food Instagram post template, editable text
Authentic food Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467162/authentic-food-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jug (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
Jug (c. 1936) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066725/jug-c-1936-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Refreshing water Facebook post template
Refreshing water Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428322/refreshing-water-facebook-post-templateView license
Jar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Jar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083835/jar-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Paper, frame mockup, watercolor ocean
Paper, frame mockup, watercolor ocean
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503063/paper-frame-mockup-watercolor-oceanView license
Jar (c. 1937) by Nicholas Amantea
Jar (c. 1937) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075469/jar-c-1937-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license