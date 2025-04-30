rawpixel
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Lucille Chabot
Vintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Ralph Morton
Vintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Gabriel Weather Vane (Technique) (1935/1942) by Lucille Chabot
Halloween movies Instagram post template
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by John B Moll
Editable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixel
Pine Bust of Washington (c. 1938) by Lucille Chabot
Vintage animal sculpture, editable home decor set, remixed by rawpixel
Keystone from Ship's Woodwork (c. 1938) by Lucille Chabot
Editable animal figure design set, remixed by rawpixel
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Vintage weather vane, flower collage, editable design
Gabriel Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Lucille Chabot
Vintage weather vane background, flower collage, editable design
Indian Chief Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Vintage weather vane desktop wallpaper, flower collage background, editable design
Mast Sheath (c. 1937) by Lucille Chabot
Editable animal figure design set, remixed by rawpixel
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by James McLellan
Vintage weather vane iPhone wallpaper, flower collage background, editable design
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Frank Gray
Vintage weather vane iPhone wallpaper, flower collage background, editable design
Figurehead (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabot
Global computer Instagram post template, editable text
Sheep Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Laura Bilodeau
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Fence (c. 1938) by Helen Alpiner Blumenstiel
Heatwave safety tips template, editable design, editable blog banner template
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Nicholas Acampora
Happy anniversary Instagram post template, editable text
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Wedding thank you Instagram post template, editable text
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
Achieve success Instagram post template
Mast Sheath (1937) by Lucille Chabot
Plan for success Instagram post template
Centaur Weather Vane (c. 1938) by James McLellan
Easter celebration blog banner template
Figure of a Sailor (c. 1940) by Lucille Chabot
