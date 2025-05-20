Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsscrewphototextantiqueWeather Vane (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers JrOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 819 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2797 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082227/weather-vane-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePossum Pitcher (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081097/possum-pitcher-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseLet's DIY poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711866/lets-diy-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDoll Parasol (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079657/doll-parasol-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseRenovation service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711756/renovation-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSheep Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Laura Bilodeauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081499/sheep-weather-vane-c-1938-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by John B Mollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082220/weather-vane-c-1938-john-mollFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDining Room Table (c. 1942) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088570/dining-room-table-c-1942-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseBowling Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hydehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078721/bowling-weather-vane-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by James McLellanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082239/weather-vane-c-1938-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain licenseDental implant Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985767/dental-implant-facebook-post-templateView licenseColonial Lamp (1938) by William Frankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079384/colonial-lamp-1938-william-frankFree Image from public domain licenseDental clinic poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14423497/dental-clinic-poster-templateView licenseMantle Clock (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080577/mantle-clock-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682676/flea-market-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseWhale Oil Lamp (1938) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082300/whale-oil-lamp-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11550445/spring-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDoll Coach (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074438/doll-coach-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseDental clinic advertisement Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874421/dental-clinic-advertisement-instagram-post-templateView licenseCarousel Horse (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079099/carousel-horse-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseLamp (c. 1937) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075650/lamp-c-1937-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseWine poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514256/wine-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIndian Chief Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080304/indian-chief-weather-vane-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseDental clinic Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985811/dental-clinic-facebook-post-templateView licenseCentaur Weather Vane (c. 1938) by James McLellanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079156/centaur-weather-vane-c-1938-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain licenseWine blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514264/wine-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseEconomy Sewing Supply Holder (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079820/economy-sewing-supply-holder-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseWater Main (c. 1937) by Walter Praefkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078074/water-main-c-1937-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView licensePortable Charcoal Stove (c. 1940) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086497/portable-charcoal-stove-c-1940-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseLet's DIY Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710690/lets-diy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePowder Horn (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081124/powder-horn-c-1938-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain license