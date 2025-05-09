rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Water Yoke (1938) by Albert Geuppert
Save
Edit Image
arrowartwatercolourpublic domainwaterpaintingsjewelryphoto
Holiday Instagram post template, editable text
Holiday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466455/holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hay Fork (1938) by Albert Geuppert
Hay Fork (1938) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080195/hay-fork-1938-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Summer Instagram post template, editable text
Summer Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466460/summer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fishing Spear (1938) by Albert Geuppert
Fishing Spear (1938) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079921/fishing-spear-1938-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Summer vacation, animal watercolor editable remix
Summer vacation, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669901/summer-vacation-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Shoulder Yoke (1939) by Albert Geuppert
Shoulder Yoke (1939) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084598/shoulder-yoke-1939-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Woman at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Woman at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10309017/woman-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Cloth Shuttle (1939) by Albert Geuppert
Cloth Shuttle (1939) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083119/cloth-shuttle-1939-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Cloud storage png element, editable upload download arrow collage remix
Cloud storage png element, editable upload download arrow collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580700/cloud-storage-png-element-editable-upload-download-arrow-collage-remixView license
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Summer beach, editable remix design
Watercolor Summer beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710096/watercolor-summer-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Stove (1938) by Albert Geuppert
Stove (1938) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081820/stove-1938-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Summer beach, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Summer beach, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453911/watercolor-summer-beach-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Adjustable Drawshave (1938) by Albert Geuppert
Adjustable Drawshave (1938) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078445/adjustable-drawshave-1938-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Summer beach, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Summer beach, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453908/watercolor-summer-beach-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Hay Fork (1938) by Albert Geuppert
Hay Fork (1938) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080193/hay-fork-1938-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Summer beach, editable remix design
Watercolor Summer beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205431/watercolor-summer-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079307/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Summer beach, editable remix design
Watercolor Summer beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10382908/watercolor-summer-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Fluting Iron (c. 1938) by Albert Geuppert
Fluting Iron (c. 1938) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079977/fluting-iron-c-1938-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Summer beach, editable remix design
Watercolor Summer beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710095/watercolor-summer-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Spur (c. 1938) by Albert Pratt
Spur (c. 1938) by Albert Pratt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081737/spur-c-1938-albert-prattFree Image from public domain license
Public garden Facebook post template
Public garden Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933265/public-garden-facebook-post-templateView license
Patch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
Patch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080931/patch-box-kentucky-rifle-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Summer beach mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Summer beach mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10382925/summer-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Bridle (c. 1938) by Cecil Smith
Bridle (c. 1938) by Cecil Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078753/bridle-c-1938-cecil-smithFree Image from public domain license
Summer beach mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Summer beach mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710103/summer-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Camphene Lamp (1938) by Jacob Gielens
Camphene Lamp (1938) by Jacob Gielens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079018/camphene-lamp-1938-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain license
Children's book cover template, editable design
Children's book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645771/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Powder Horn (1938) by J J O Neill
Powder Horn (1938) by J J O Neill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081110/powder-horn-1938-neillFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic pond background, nature remixed media, editable design
Aesthetic pond background, nature remixed media, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834412/aesthetic-pond-background-nature-remixed-media-editable-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080691/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Summer vacation, animal watercolor editable remix
Summer vacation, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693400/summer-vacation-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Drawshave (1938) by Thomas Dooley
Drawshave (1938) by Thomas Dooley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079705/drawshave-1938-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198971/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Horse Collar and Hame (c. 1941) by Wilbur M Rice
Horse Collar and Hame (c. 1941) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087843/horse-collar-and-hame-c-1941-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10417265/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead for Ship "Marcia Allen" (c. 1938) by Molly Bodenstein
Figurehead for Ship "Marcia Allen" (c. 1938) by Molly Bodenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079886/figurehead-for-ship-marcia-allen-c-1938-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls at beach png element, editable remix design
Watercolor girls at beach png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864287/watercolor-girls-beach-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Waffle Iron (c. 1938) by Ralph Morton
Waffle Iron (c. 1938) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082149/waffle-iron-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license