Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagearrowartwatercolourpublic domainwaterpaintingsjewelryphotoWater Yoke (1938) by Albert GeuppertOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 875 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2986 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHoliday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466455/holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHay Fork (1938) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080195/hay-fork-1938-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseSummer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466460/summer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFishing Spear (1938) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079921/fishing-spear-1938-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseSummer vacation, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669901/summer-vacation-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseShoulder Yoke (1939) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084598/shoulder-yoke-1939-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseWoman at balcony mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10309017/woman-balcony-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseCloth Shuttle (1939) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083119/cloth-shuttle-1939-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseCloud storage png element, editable upload download arrow collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580700/cloud-storage-png-element-editable-upload-download-arrow-collage-remixView licenseBootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Summer beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710096/watercolor-summer-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseStove (1938) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081820/stove-1938-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Summer beach, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453911/watercolor-summer-beach-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseAdjustable Drawshave (1938) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078445/adjustable-drawshave-1938-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Summer beach, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453908/watercolor-summer-beach-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseHay Fork (1938) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080193/hay-fork-1938-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Summer beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205431/watercolor-summer-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079307/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Summer beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10382908/watercolor-summer-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseFluting Iron (c. 1938) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079977/fluting-iron-c-1938-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Summer beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710095/watercolor-summer-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseSpur (c. 1938) by Albert Pratthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081737/spur-c-1938-albert-prattFree Image from public domain licensePublic garden Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933265/public-garden-facebook-post-templateView licensePatch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080931/patch-box-kentucky-rifle-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseSummer beach mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10382925/summer-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseBridle (c. 1938) by Cecil Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078753/bridle-c-1938-cecil-smithFree Image from public domain licenseSummer beach mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710103/summer-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseCamphene Lamp (1938) by Jacob Gielenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079018/camphene-lamp-1938-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645771/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView licensePowder Horn (1938) by J J O Neillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081110/powder-horn-1938-neillFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic pond background, nature remixed media, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834412/aesthetic-pond-background-nature-remixed-media-editable-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080691/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseSummer vacation, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693400/summer-vacation-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseDrawshave (1938) by Thomas Dooleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079705/drawshave-1938-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198971/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseHorse Collar and Hame (c. 1941) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087843/horse-collar-and-hame-c-1941-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10417265/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead for Ship "Marcia Allen" (c. 1938) by Molly Bodensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079886/figurehead-for-ship-marcia-allen-c-1938-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864287/watercolor-girls-beach-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseWaffle Iron (c. 1938) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082149/waffle-iron-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license