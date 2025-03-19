Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpostcardenvelopepaintingsknifephotoWeather Vane (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers JrOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 897 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3061 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable invitation card mockup, flat lay designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11070205/editable-invitation-card-mockup-flat-lay-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082223/weather-vane-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseEditable invitation card mockup, flat lay designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9187432/editable-invitation-card-mockup-flat-lay-designView licenseDining Room Table (c. 1942) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088570/dining-room-table-c-1942-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licensePainting class poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713372/painting-class-poster-template-editable-textView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1939) by Harriette Galehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085177/weather-vane-c-1939-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain licenseArt class poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713346/art-class-poster-template-editable-textView licenseChest Lock with Hasp (c. 1938) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079184/chest-lock-with-hasp-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978467/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseBucket Hooks (c. 1938) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078768/bucket-hooks-c-1938-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979594/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView licensePatch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080931/patch-box-kentucky-rifle-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic handwritten letter, editable stationery illustration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11740717/aesthetic-handwritten-letter-editable-stationery-illustration-designView licensePipe (c. 1938) by Sydney Robertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081016/pipe-c-1938-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable handwritten letter, aesthetic stationery illustration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714520/editable-handwritten-letter-aesthetic-stationery-illustration-designView licenseWatch Key (c. 1938) by Robert Clarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082190/watch-key-c-1938-robert-clarkFree Image from public domain licenseHorror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1940) by Joseph Gloverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087143/weather-vane-c-1940-joseph-gloverFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978463/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView licensePa. German Door Handle (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080765/pa-german-door-handle-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985504/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseHide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080212/hide-stretcher-c-1938-george-bobholzFree Image from public domain licenseParty invitation poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7714102/party-invitation-poster-template-editable-textView licenseTool Box Hasp (c. 1938) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082013/tool-box-hasp-c-1938-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810491/picture-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseCandle Mold (c. 1938) by Ada Borrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079025/candle-mold-c-1938-ada-borreFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811119/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseFlat Iron Stand (c. 1938) by Elmer Weisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079956/flat-iron-stand-c-1938-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810493/picture-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseRope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081297/rope-making-tool-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseInterior design poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713783/interior-design-poster-template-editable-textView licenseHorse Collar and Hame (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080252/horse-collar-and-hame-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseHandwritten letter png element, editable lifestyle designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553939/handwritten-letter-png-element-editable-lifestyle-designView licensePowder Horn (1938) by J J O Neillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081110/powder-horn-1938-neillFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food png illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979591/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-png-illustration-editable-designView licenseChurch Clock Hands (1938) by Walter Praefkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079269/church-clock-hands-1938-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513715/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseCancelling Machine (c. 1938) by Samuel Finemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079004/cancelling-machine-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779019/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseToleware Tin Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Jacob Gielenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082020/toleware-tin-coffee-pot-c-1938-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain license