rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Save
Edit Image
mina lowryhorse sculpturevintage sketchpublic domain horsesvintage horse illustrationhorsehorse illustrationdrawings vintage
Vintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059416/vintage-object-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Toy Horse (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
Toy Horse (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069797/toy-horse-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Vintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057831/vintage-object-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082257/weather-vane-finial-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Chalkware Deer (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Chalkware Deer (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080737/pa-german-chalkware-deer-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian dress, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian dress, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057619/editable-victorian-dress-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Chalkware Sheep (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Chalkware Sheep (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080742/pa-german-chalkware-sheep-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable set
Aesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591090/aesthetic-vintage-sculpture-flower-editable-setView license
Goat (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Goat (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080041/goat-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Noah's Ark with Animals (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Noah's Ark with Animals (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067257/noahs-ark-with-animals-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Rooster (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Toy Rooster (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082059/toy-rooster-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding course Facebook post template
Horse riding course Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13905186/horse-riding-course-facebook-post-templateView license
Prince Charles Spaniel (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Prince Charles Spaniel (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081145/prince-charles-spaniel-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Sculpture class Instagram story template, editable design
Sculpture class Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8132313/sculpture-class-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Cow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Cow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079471/cow-weather-vane-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Horse club Facebook post template
Horse club Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884658/horse-club-facebook-post-templateView license
Horse and Rider Weather Vane (c. 1938) by George File
Horse and Rider Weather Vane (c. 1938) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080259/horse-and-rider-weather-vane-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Open book page editable mockup, realistic vintage design
Open book page editable mockup, realistic vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496838/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-vintage-designView license
Mantle Ornament (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Mantle Ornament (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080568/mantle-ornament-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Sculpture class Instagram post template, editable design
Sculpture class Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7643386/sculpture-class-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Figure (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Figure (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079867/figure-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Sculpture class Facebook cover template, editable design
Sculpture class Facebook cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8753236/sculpture-class-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView license
Horse (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Horse (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075282/horse-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Cowboys and horses Facebook post template
Cowboys and horses Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893859/cowboys-and-horses-facebook-post-templateView license
Horse Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbell
Horse Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066461/horse-weather-vane-c-1936-rollington-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Horse club Facebook post template
Horse club Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14036231/horse-club-facebook-post-templateView license
Figure of Napolean (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Figure of Napolean (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079914/figure-napolean-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Grenache wine label template
Grenache wine label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14674731/grenache-wine-label-templateView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by James McLellan
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082239/weather-vane-c-1938-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable set
Aesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591104/aesthetic-vintage-sculpture-flower-editable-setView license
Chalkware Deer (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Chalkware Deer (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079154/chalkware-deer-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, Horse carriage transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, Horse carriage transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229492/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Toy Horse (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Toy Horse (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077754/toy-horse-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Horse show Instagram post template
Horse show Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220890/horse-show-instagram-post-templateView license
Madonna and Child (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Madonna and Child (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080558/madonna-and-child-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding course Instagram post template, editable text
Horse riding course Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622866/horse-riding-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Steer Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Steer Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081770/steer-weather-vane-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license