Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartdeerpublic domaindrawingspaintingphototextWeather Vane (c. 1938) by Bernard WestmacottOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 928 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3166 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarStop hunting Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718533/stop-hunting-instagram-post-templateView licenseDeer Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Helen Hobarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079578/deer-weather-vane-c-1938-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345961/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseDeer Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079584/deer-weather-vane-c-1938-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife conservation poster template, editable hand-drawn naturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481343/wildlife-conservation-poster-template-editable-hand-drawn-natureView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1939) by Bernard Westmacotthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085201/weather-vane-c-1939-bernard-westmacottFree Image from public domain licenseProtect nature word editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332660/protect-nature-word-editable-collage-artView licenseDeer Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079585/deer-weather-vane-c-1938-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain licenseMurder mystery book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660360/murder-mystery-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by Nicholas Acamporahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082236/weather-vane-c-1938-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer animal phone wallpaper, environment editable collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345879/stag-deer-animal-phone-wallpaper-environment-editable-collageView licenseWeather Vane (1935/1942) by Bernard Westmacotthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063780/weather-vane-19351942-bernard-westmacottFree Image from public domain licenseStop hunting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798310/stop-hunting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1936) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072517/weather-vane-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseSave wildlife Facebook post template, editable hand-drawn naturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8342942/save-wildlife-facebook-post-template-editable-hand-drawn-natureView licenseGridiron (c. 1938) by Bernard Westmacotthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080064/gridiron-c-1938-bernard-westmacottFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345904/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseToast Rack (c. 1938) by Bernard Westmacotthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081997/toast-rack-c-1938-bernard-westmacottFree Image from public domain licenseProtect nature png word editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345868/protect-nature-png-word-editable-collage-artView licenseChild's Saving Bank (Deer) (c. 1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085582/childs-saving-bank-deer-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345883/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseHorse and Rider Weather Vane (c. 1938) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080259/horse-and-rider-weather-vane-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife day poster template, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18278462/wildlife-day-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView licenseCow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Wynna Wrighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079458/cow-weather-vane-c-1938-wynna-wrightFree Image from public domain licenseLittle deer reading png, education digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633818/little-deer-reading-png-education-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseCow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079463/cow-weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseLittle deer reading, education digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633725/little-deer-reading-education-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseWeather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Helen Hobarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082255/weather-vane-cock-c-1938-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain licenseDrawing class Facebook post template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23254984/png-pencil-drawing-butterflyView licenseCentaur Weather Vane (c. 1938) by James McLellanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079156/centaur-weather-vane-c-1938-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer note paper, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349849/stag-deer-note-paper-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseFour Textile Samples (c. 1940) by Pearl Gibbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085915/four-textile-samples-c-1940-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer and tree, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574255/stag-deer-and-tree-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWhirligig (c. 1937) by Bernard Westmacotthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078176/whirligig-c-1937-bernard-westmacottFree Image from public domain licenseAnalog film club poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598175/analog-film-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCock Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hydehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079375/cock-weather-vane-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332275/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082237/weather-vane-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer and tree, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541734/stag-deer-and-tree-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082249/weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license