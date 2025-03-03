Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecows public domainhorsecowanimalcrossartwatercolourpublic domainWeather Vane (c. 1938) by Edward L LoperOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 851 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2905 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHorse riding academy poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseIndian Chief Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080304/indian-chief-weather-vane-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078092/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240877/horse-riding-academy-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078090/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240898/horse-riding-academy-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078094/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loper-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor deer in forest, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471813/editable-watercolor-deer-forest-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072513/weather-vane-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10476398/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseCow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079463/cow-weather-vane-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10249353/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072496/weather-vane-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471760/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078093/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196337/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078091/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10473111/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1936) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072503/weather-vane-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseHorse show Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12710249/horse-show-instagram-post-templateView licenseSteer Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081770/steer-weather-vane-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseHistorical editable Facebook post template with portrait of Napoleon Bonapartehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050404/historical-editable-facebook-post-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView licenseCow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Wynna Wrighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079458/cow-weather-vane-c-1938-wynna-wrightFree Image from public domain licenseDeer in forest mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10473105/deer-forest-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseCow Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079471/cow-weather-vane-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseDeer in forest mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10476403/deer-forest-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseGalloping Horse Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074971/galloping-horse-weather-vane-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858368/napoleon-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082243/weather-vane-c-1938-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseKnight riding horse collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259030/knight-riding-horse-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by James McLellanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082239/weather-vane-c-1938-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve success Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206694/achieve-success-instagram-post-templateView licenseTin Milk Warmer (c. 1938) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081974/tin-milk-warmer-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor farm animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15581666/editable-watercolor-farm-animal-design-element-setView licenseHorse and Rider Weather Vane (c. 1938) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080259/horse-and-rider-weather-vane-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain licensePlan for success Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267320/plan-for-success-instagram-post-templateView licenseSpool Holder (c. 1938) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081727/spool-holder-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9502518/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePowder Horn (c. 1938) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081126/powder-horn-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license