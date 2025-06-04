rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Helen Hobart
Save
Edit Image
silhouettepublic domain silhouettedinosaur illustrationvintage weather vanehorseanimalartvintage
Editable animal figure design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable animal figure design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059402/editable-animal-figure-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Deer Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Helen Hobart
Deer Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079578/deer-weather-vane-c-1938-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Editable animal figure design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable animal figure design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057733/editable-animal-figure-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Helen Hobart
Weather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082255/weather-vane-cock-c-1938-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Vintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057831/vintage-object-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1938) by Helen Hobart
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1938) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082262/weather-vane-finial-c-1938-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Vintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059416/vintage-object-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Helen Hobart
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078135/weather-vane-finial-c-1937-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059565/editable-vintage-animal-home-decor-sculpture-set-psd-remixed-rawpixelView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Joseph Rothenberg
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Joseph Rothenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082267/weather-vane-c-1938-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain license
Vintage animal sculpture, editable home decor set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage animal sculpture, editable home decor set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057722/vintage-animal-sculpture-editable-home-decor-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Helen Hobart
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1937) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078127/weather-vane-finial-c-1937-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Vintage weather vane, flower collage, editable design
Vintage weather vane, flower collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099935/vintage-weather-vane-flower-collage-editable-designView license
Horse and Rider Weather Vane (1935/1942) by Helen Hobart
Horse and Rider Weather Vane (1935/1942) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060916/horse-and-rider-weather-vane-19351942-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Vintage weather vane background, flower collage, editable design
Vintage weather vane background, flower collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099929/vintage-weather-vane-background-flower-collage-editable-designView license
Foot Scraper (c. 1939) by Helen Hobart
Foot Scraper (c. 1939) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083588/foot-scraper-c-1939-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Vintage weather vane desktop wallpaper, flower collage background, editable design
Vintage weather vane desktop wallpaper, flower collage background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099932/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-desktop-wallpapersView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by James McLellan
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082239/weather-vane-c-1938-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, gold horse transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, gold horse transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229186/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Helen Hobart
Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072512/weather-vane-c-1936-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Vintage weather vane iPhone wallpaper, flower collage background, editable design
Vintage weather vane iPhone wallpaper, flower collage background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099936/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-mobile-wallpapersView license
Centaur Weather Vane (c. 1938) by James McLellan
Centaur Weather Vane (c. 1938) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079156/centaur-weather-vane-c-1938-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage weather vane iPhone wallpaper, flower collage background, editable design
Vintage weather vane iPhone wallpaper, flower collage background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082432/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-mobile-wallpapersView license
Sheep Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Laura Bilodeau
Sheep Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Laura Bilodeau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081499/sheep-weather-vane-c-1938-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain license
Halloween movies Instagram post template
Halloween movies Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786089/halloween-movies-instagram-post-templateView license
Horse and Rider Weather Vane (c. 1938) by George File
Horse and Rider Weather Vane (c. 1938) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080259/horse-and-rider-weather-vane-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bootjack (c. 1942) by Helen Hobart
Bootjack (c. 1942) by Helen Hobart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088473/bootjack-c-1942-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain license
Vintage weather vane background, flower collage, editable design
Vintage weather vane background, flower collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047494/vintage-weather-vane-background-flower-collage-editable-designView license
Dragon and Serpent Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Betty Fuerst
Dragon and Serpent Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Betty Fuerst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079678/dragon-and-serpent-weather-vane-c-1938-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding poster template
Horse riding poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428692/horse-riding-poster-templateView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082237/weather-vane-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Show jumping poster template
Show jumping poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428658/show-jumping-poster-templateView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Frank Gray
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082243/weather-vane-c-1938-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
Be a unicorn word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Be a unicorn word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9327050/unicorn-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Indian Chief Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Indian Chief Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080304/indian-chief-weather-vane-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Be a unicorn png word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Be a unicorn png word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9344328/unicorn-png-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by John B Moll
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by John B Moll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082220/weather-vane-c-1938-john-mollFree Image from public domain license
Horse club Facebook post template
Horse club Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14036231/horse-club-facebook-post-templateView license
Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Chris Makrenos
Weather Vane (c. 1940) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087145/weather-vane-c-1940-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license