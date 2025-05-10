Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingsweddingphotosockWedding Garter (c. 1938) by Syrena SwansonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 915 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3121 x 4092 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCrochet tutorial Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596673/crochet-tutorial-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMan's Bolero (c. 1936) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067015/mans-bolero-c-1936-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseSt. patrick's day Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408135/st-patricks-day-facebook-post-templateView licenseEcclesiastical Vestment (c. 1937) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074639/ecclesiastical-vestment-c-1937-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseSt.Patrick's sale Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408152/stpatricks-sale-facebook-post-templateView licenseEcclesiastical Vestment (front view) (c. 1940) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085780/ecclesiastical-vestment-front-view-c-1940-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseKnitting guide Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596615/knitting-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseManta or Poncho (c. 1936) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067060/manta-poncho-c-1936-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686728/love-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseWaistcoat (c. 1936) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072352/waistcoat-c-1936-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196948/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseT. Jefferson's Vest (c. 1936) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072004/jeffersons-vest-c-1936-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10296020/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseOvercoat, T. Jefferson's (c. 1936) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067313/overcoat-jeffersons-c-1936-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640113/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065674/dress-c-1936-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640089/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065670/dress-c-1936-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445506/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBoy's Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069981/boys-waistcoat-c-1936-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10354711/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1940) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085716/dress-c-1940-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445504/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePeg'in Stitch Boot (c. 1937) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076276/pegin-stitch-boot-c-1937-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197654/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseMission Stole and Maniple (c. 1937) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075898/mission-stole-and-maniple-c-1937-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10348683/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1940) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085714/dress-c-1940-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseLove blog poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428968/love-blog-poster-templateView licenseBurse and Chalice Veil (c. 1940) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089047/burse-and-chalice-veil-c-1940-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11442909/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBolero Jacket (c. 1937) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073057/bolero-jacket-c-1937-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202976/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseEcclesiastical Vestment (c. 1939) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083439/ecclesiastical-vestment-c-1939-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11442874/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePickle Jar (1935/1942) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069385/pickle-jar-19351942-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseLove blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271300/love-blog-banner-templateView licenseStockings (c. 1938) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081793/stockings-c-1938-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseYou're my favorite person quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630226/youre-favorite-person-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseWhale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by James M Lawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082285/whale-oil-lamp-c-1938-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain license