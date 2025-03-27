Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationclothingwomanadultWedding Dress (c. 1938) by Hans MangelsdorfOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 974 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3324 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEnvironment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVisiting Gown (c. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082144/visiting-gown-c-1938-hans-mangelsdorfFree Image from public domain licenseExercise word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9484537/exercise-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1940) by Mary Fitzgeraldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087164/wedding-dress-c-1940-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074563/dress-c-1937-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074514/dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseBrocade Costume (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078756/brocade-costume-c-1938-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074531/dress-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074557/dress-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079717/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9455381/social-media-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065726/dress-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman with Plumed Hat (c. 1825) by American 19th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10034801/woman-with-plumed-hat-c-1825-american-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTea Apron (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081905/tea-apron-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074527/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065686/dress-c-1936-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633332/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Jean Peszelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065745/dress-c-1936-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074550/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseNurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079719/dress-c-1938-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage woman holding money, finance illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633903/png-adult-cartoon-cashView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074519/dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642066/png-adult-cartoon-casual-clothingView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072527/wedding-dress-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSilk Taffeta Costume (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081541/silk-taffeta-costume-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Jean Peszelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074545/dress-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license