Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejohn koehljarwatercolorfacepersonartwatercolourcakeWedding Cake (c. 1938) by John KoehlOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 885 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3022 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBridal Chest (1935/1942) by John Koehlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069040/bridal-chest-19351942-john-koehlFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseJar (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080353/jar-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199907/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079476/crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877228/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseJar (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080354/jar-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793053/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Cuttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071945/sugar-bowl-c-1936-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877417/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseJar (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080375/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792823/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePowder Horn (1938) by John Koehlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081123/powder-horn-1938-john-koehlFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197654/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseStoneware Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081816/stoneware-crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445504/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseToby Pottery Jug (c. 1938) by Katharine Merrillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081996/toby-pottery-jug-c-1938-katharine-merrillFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640113/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079494/crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640089/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079486/crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445506/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCrock (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079522/crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10354711/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseSpark Lamp (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081720/spark-lamp-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800614/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080404/jug-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877959/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView licenseMuse with a Scroll (c. 1938) by John Matulishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080650/muse-with-scroll-c-1938-john-matulisFree Image from public domain licenseMood-boosting plants Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995224/mood-boosting-plants-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by John Fiskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081029/pitcher-c-1938-john-fiskFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878013/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDolphin Base Lamp (c. 1938) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079662/dolphin-base-lamp-c-1938-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878085/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView licensePeg Lamp (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080948/peg-lamp-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800362/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBowl (c. 1938) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078707/bowl-c-1938-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birthday png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800162/watercolor-birthday-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseToby Mug (c. 1936) by John Cuttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072132/toby-mug-c-1936-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain license