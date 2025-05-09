rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wedding Cake (c. 1938) by John Koehl
Save
Edit Image
john koehljarwatercolorfacepersonartwatercolourcake
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Bridal Chest (1935/1942) by John Koehl
Bridal Chest (1935/1942) by John Koehl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069040/bridal-chest-19351942-john-koehlFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Jar (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Jar (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080353/jar-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199907/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079476/crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877228/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Jar (c. 1938) by John Dana
Jar (c. 1938) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080354/jar-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793053/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Cutting
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by John Cutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071945/sugar-bowl-c-1936-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877417/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080375/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792823/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Powder Horn (1938) by John Koehl
Powder Horn (1938) by John Koehl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081123/powder-horn-1938-john-koehlFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197654/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Stoneware Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Stoneware Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081816/stoneware-crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445504/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Toby Pottery Jug (c. 1938) by Katharine Merrill
Toby Pottery Jug (c. 1938) by Katharine Merrill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081996/toby-pottery-jug-c-1938-katharine-merrillFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640113/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079494/crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640089/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079486/crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445506/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079522/crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10354711/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Spark Lamp (c. 1938) by John Dana
Spark Lamp (c. 1938) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081720/spark-lamp-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800614/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
Jug (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080404/jug-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877959/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Muse with a Scroll (c. 1938) by John Matulis
Muse with a Scroll (c. 1938) by John Matulis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080650/muse-with-scroll-c-1938-john-matulisFree Image from public domain license
Mood-boosting plants Instagram post template, editable text
Mood-boosting plants Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995224/mood-boosting-plants-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by John Fisk
Pitcher (c. 1938) by John Fisk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081029/pitcher-c-1938-john-fiskFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878013/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Dolphin Base Lamp (c. 1938) by Ray Price
Dolphin Base Lamp (c. 1938) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079662/dolphin-base-lamp-c-1938-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878085/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Peg Lamp (c. 1938) by John Dana
Peg Lamp (c. 1938) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080948/peg-lamp-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800362/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Bowl (c. 1938) by Van Silvay
Bowl (c. 1938) by Van Silvay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078707/bowl-c-1938-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday png element, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800162/watercolor-birthday-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Toby Mug (c. 1936) by John Cutting
Toby Mug (c. 1936) by John Cutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072132/toby-mug-c-1936-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain license