rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by Howard Lumbard
Save
Edit Image
artpublic domaindrawingswhalelampelectronicsoilphoto
June 2024 calendar mobile wallpaper template
June 2024 calendar mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14771936/june-2024-calendar-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Whale Oil Ship Lamp (1935/1942) by Howard Lumbard
Whale Oil Ship Lamp (1935/1942) by Howard Lumbard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063820/whale-oil-ship-lamp-19351942-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Facebook story template
Inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631607/inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Portable Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by James M Lawson
Portable Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by James M Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081093/portable-whale-oil-lamp-c-1938-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain license
Dreams spiritual quote poster template
Dreams spiritual quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686269/dreams-spiritual-quote-poster-templateView license
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by Isidore Steinberg
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082288/whale-oil-lamp-c-1938-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Ocean quote Instagram post template, cute hand drawn editable design
Ocean quote Instagram post template, cute hand drawn editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18996301/ocean-quote-instagram-post-template-cute-hand-drawn-editable-designView license
Candle Holder (c. 1937) by Howard Lumbard
Candle Holder (c. 1937) by Howard Lumbard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073299/candle-holder-c-1937-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain license
Positive universe quote poster template
Positive universe quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686273/positive-universe-quote-poster-templateView license
Butter Paddle (c. 1938) by Florian Rokita
Butter Paddle (c. 1938) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078821/butter-paddle-c-1938-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
Dream high to the sky quote Facebook story template
Dream high to the sky quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631601/dream-high-the-sky-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Candlestick/Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
Candlestick/Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082911/candlestickwhale-oil-lamp-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine poster template
Art & culture magazine poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051469/art-culture-magazine-poster-templateView license
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085208/whale-oil-lamp-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Eid Mubarak editable logo, line art design
Eid Mubarak editable logo, line art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782480/eid-mubarak-editable-logo-line-art-designView license
Whale Oil Lamp (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Whale Oil Lamp (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082300/whale-oil-lamp-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Summer design element set
Editable watercolor Summer design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167041/editable-watercolor-summer-design-element-setView license
Sperm Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by John Dana
Sperm Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081726/sperm-oil-lamp-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Art podcast poster template
Art podcast poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051570/art-podcast-poster-templateView license
Tongs (1938) by Stanley Mazur
Tongs (1938) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082015/tongs-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Aromatic candle shop editable logo, line art design
Aromatic candle shop editable logo, line art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11451999/aromatic-candle-shop-editable-logo-line-art-designView license
Shoe Last (1938) by Michael Fallon
Shoe Last (1938) by Michael Fallon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081532/shoe-last-1938-michael-fallonFree Image from public domain license
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822697/png-art-artwork-beigeView license
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Howard Lumbard
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Howard Lumbard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082755/bootjack-c-1939-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain license
Vintage vibes poster template
Vintage vibes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13046607/vintage-vibes-poster-templateView license
Adjustable Candle Holder (c. 1937) by Howard Lumbard
Adjustable Candle Holder (c. 1937) by Howard Lumbard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072813/adjustable-candle-holder-c-1937-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain license
Horror podcast Instagram post template, editable dark design
Horror podcast Instagram post template, editable dark design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20510135/horror-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-dark-designView license
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by James M Lawson
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by James M Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082299/whale-oil-lamp-c-1938-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain license
Keep it simple Instagram story template
Keep it simple Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854255/keep-simple-instagram-story-templateView license
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1940) by Janet Riza
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1940) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087179/whale-oil-lamp-c-1940-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Whale swimming to school png, digital art editable remix
Whale swimming to school png, digital art editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633764/whale-swimming-school-png-digital-art-editable-remixView license
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by William H Edwards
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082286/whale-oil-lamp-c-1938-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' featured editable design
Retro collage with vintage elements and the word 'collage' featured editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318479/image-background-star-heartView license
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by James M Lawson
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by James M Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082285/whale-oil-lamp-c-1938-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain license
Save the whales Instagram post template
Save the whales Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568288/save-the-whales-instagram-post-templateView license
Lamp (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Lamp (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080475/lamp-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Sea life Instagram post template
Sea life Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569118/sea-life-instagram-post-templateView license
Tin Lamp (c. 1938) by Eldon Allen
Tin Lamp (c. 1938) by Eldon Allen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081973/tin-lamp-c-1938-eldon-allenFree Image from public domain license
Hanukkah poster template and design
Hanukkah poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704753/hanukkah-poster-template-and-designView license
Silver Teapot (c. 1938) by Dorothy Dwin
Silver Teapot (c. 1938) by Dorothy Dwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081661/silver-teapot-c-1938-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain license