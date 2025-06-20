rawpixel
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by Cora Parker
Editable watercolor Summer design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167041/editable-watercolor-summer-design-element-setView license
Sewing Bird (c. 1938) by Cora Parker and Carmel Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081405/sewing-bird-c-1938-cora-parker-and-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887623/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView license
Child's Chair (View of Seat Bottom) (c. 1938) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079230/childs-chair-view-seat-bottom-c-1938-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale mobile wallpaper, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887562/watercolor-humpback-whale-mobile-wallpaper-editable-environment-remixView license
Child's High Chair (c. 1938) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079243/childs-high-chair-c-1938-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852644/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView license
Letter Sander (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086264/letter-sander-c-1940-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887521/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView license
Child's chair (probably 1938) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079210/childs-chair-probably-1938-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10562690/watercolor-humpback-whale-editable-environment-remixView license
Quilt - Grape Pattern (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084388/quilt-grape-pattern-c-1939-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale mobile wallpaper, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852536/watercolor-humpback-whale-mobile-wallpaper-editable-environment-remixView license
Watercolor Painting (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085164/watercolor-painting-c-1939-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor humpback whale png element, editable environment remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852430/watercolor-humpback-whale-png-element-editable-environment-remixView license
Top of Letter Sander (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087001/top-letter-sander-c-1940-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Dreams spiritual quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686269/dreams-spiritual-quote-poster-templateView license
Doll's Bonnet (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083316/dolls-bonnet-c-1939-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631607/inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085878/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor sea life design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288459/editable-watercolor-sea-life-design-element-setView license
Baby Dress (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085362/baby-dress-c-1940-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Summer design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167127/editable-watercolor-summer-design-element-setView license
Doll (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083323/doll-c-1939-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Positive universe quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686273/positive-universe-quote-poster-templateView license
Sun Bonnet (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084837/sun-bonnet-c-1939-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Whale surfacing illustration, digital art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235072/whale-surfacing-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView license
Powder Horn (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086523/powder-horn-c-1940-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Dream high to the sky quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631601/dream-high-the-sky-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by James M Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082285/whale-oil-lamp-c-1938-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain license
Flying whales remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13004154/flying-whales-remixed-rawpixelView license
Patchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061580/patchwork-quilt-19351942-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
June 2024 calendar mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14771936/june-2024-calendar-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Cora Parker and Carmel Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084365/quilt-c-1939-cora-parker-and-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822697/png-art-artwork-beigeView license
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by James M Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082299/whale-oil-lamp-c-1938-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain license
Save the whales Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568288/save-the-whales-instagram-post-templateView license
Crib Quilt (c. 1937) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074170/crib-quilt-c-1937-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Sea life Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569118/sea-life-instagram-post-templateView license
Portable Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by James M Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081093/portable-whale-oil-lamp-c-1938-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain license