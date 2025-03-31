rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Whale Oil Lamp (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domaincandlepaintingswhalelampoil
Diwali oil lamp set, editable design element
Diwali oil lamp set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080781/diwali-oil-lamp-set-editable-design-elementView license
Binnacle Lamp (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Binnacle Lamp (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078628/binnacle-lamp-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Diwali oil lamp set, editable design element
Diwali oil lamp set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080786/diwali-oil-lamp-set-editable-design-elementView license
Spade (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Spade (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081709/spade-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Diwali oil lamp set, editable design element
Diwali oil lamp set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080439/diwali-oil-lamp-set-editable-design-elementView license
Spokeshave (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Spokeshave (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081728/spokeshave-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Happy diwali Instagram post template, editable text
Happy diwali Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539305/happy-diwali-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hay Knife (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Hay Knife (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080197/hay-knife-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Diwali oil lamp set, editable design element
Diwali oil lamp set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080710/diwali-oil-lamp-set-editable-design-elementView license
Broad Axe Head (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Broad Axe Head (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078752/broad-axe-head-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Diwali Instagram post template
Diwali Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12933007/diwali-instagram-post-templateView license
Pipe Wrench (1940) by Herman O Stroh
Pipe Wrench (1940) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089530/pipe-wrench-1940-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Happy diwali poster template
Happy diwali poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824314/happy-diwali-poster-templateView license
Strap Hinge for Door (1939) by Herman O Stroh
Strap Hinge for Door (1939) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084817/strap-hinge-for-door-1939-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Aromatic candle shop editable logo, line art design
Aromatic candle shop editable logo, line art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11451999/aromatic-candle-shop-editable-logo-line-art-designView license
Mechanism of Eli Terry Clock (1940) by Herman O Stroh
Mechanism of Eli Terry Clock (1940) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086328/mechanism-eli-terry-clock-1940-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Diwali oil lamp set, editable design element
Diwali oil lamp set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080520/diwali-oil-lamp-set-editable-design-elementView license
Grum Hoe (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Grum Hoe (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080089/grum-hoe-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Eid Mubarak editable logo, line art design
Eid Mubarak editable logo, line art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782480/eid-mubarak-editable-logo-line-art-designView license
Wick Trimmer (1941) by Herman O Stroh
Wick Trimmer (1941) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088399/wick-trimmer-1941-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Diwali dhamaka Facebook post template, editable design
Diwali dhamaka Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687541/diwali-dhamaka-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Portable Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by James M Lawson
Portable Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by James M Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081093/portable-whale-oil-lamp-c-1938-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain license
Diwali wishes Facebook post template, editable design
Diwali wishes Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687518/diwali-wishes-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Oil Lamp (c. 1936) by Herman Bader
Oil Lamp (c. 1936) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067267/oil-lamp-c-1936-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Festival of lights poster template, editable text and design
Festival of lights poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791399/festival-lights-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by William H Edwards
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082286/whale-oil-lamp-c-1938-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Happy Diwali Facebook post template
Happy Diwali Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827660/happy-diwali-facebook-post-templateView license
Smoothing Plane (1940) by Herman O Stroh
Smoothing Plane (1940) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086782/smoothing-plane-1940-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Png birthday cake doodle, transparent background, editable design
Png birthday cake doodle, transparent background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542012/png-birthday-cake-doodle-transparent-background-editable-designView license
Calking Chisel Used in Milwaukee Ship Yard (1940) by Herman O Stroh
Calking Chisel Used in Milwaukee Ship Yard (1940) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085450/calking-chisel-used-milwaukee-ship-yard-1940-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Diwali oil lamp set, editable design element
Diwali oil lamp set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080762/diwali-oil-lamp-set-editable-design-elementView license
Horse Head Hitching Post (1938) by Alexander Anderson
Horse Head Hitching Post (1938) by Alexander Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080262/horse-head-hitching-post-1938-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Diwali blog banner template, editable text
Diwali blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539700/diwali-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Two Oil Lamps (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
Two Oil Lamps (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082119/two-oil-lamps-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Diwali oil lamp set, editable design element
Diwali oil lamp set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080405/diwali-oil-lamp-set-editable-design-elementView license
Bullet Mold (1941) by Herman O Stroh
Bullet Mold (1941) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087398/bullet-mold-1941-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Chag sameach Instagram post template
Chag sameach Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787707/chag-sameach-instagram-post-templateView license
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by James M Lawson
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by James M Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082299/whale-oil-lamp-c-1938-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain license
Diwali Instagram post template, editable text
Diwali Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539284/diwali-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by Isidore Steinberg
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082288/whale-oil-lamp-c-1938-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license