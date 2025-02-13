Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewhiskeyartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingscosmeticsperfumephotoWhiskey Flask (c. 1938) by G A SpangenbergOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 935 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3190 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWhiskey bottle label editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12163196/whiskey-bottle-label-editable-mockupView licenseWhiskey Flask (1935/1942) by G A Spangenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063833/whiskey-flask-19351942-spangenbergFree Image from public domain licenseWhiskey bottle label editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12161472/whiskey-bottle-label-editable-mockupView licenseGlass Pocket Flask (c. 1938) by G A Spangenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080021/glass-pocket-flask-c-1938-spangenbergFree Image from public domain licenseWhiskey label, food packaging mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774046/whiskey-label-food-packaging-mockupView licenseGlass Bitters Bottle (c. 1938) by G A Spangenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080028/glass-bitters-bottle-c-1938-spangenbergFree Image from public domain licensePerfume poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704380/perfume-poster-template-and-designView licenseWhiskey Flask (1938) by G A Spangenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082307/whiskey-flask-1938-spangenbergFree Image from public domain licenseFloral essence poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704377/floral-essence-poster-template-and-designView licenseLamp (c. 1938) by Isidore Steinberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080493/lamp-c-1938-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain licenseIrish whiskey Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498620/irish-whiskey-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDolphin Candlestick (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065576/dolphin-candlestick-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseFree drink Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692925/free-drink-instagram-post-templateView licenseLantern (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080507/lantern-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licensePerfume ad poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11775644/perfume-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShip's Lantern (c. 1939) by G A Spangenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084585/ships-lantern-c-1939-spangenbergFree Image from public domain licensePremium whisky Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538146/premium-whisky-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseCandy Container (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073382/candy-container-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseAlcohol safety Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538454/alcohol-safety-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseVase (c. 1938) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082145/vase-c-1938-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licensePremium perfume Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671303/premium-perfume-instagram-post-templateView licenseFlask (c. 1940) by John Fiskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085851/flask-c-1940-john-fiskFree Image from public domain licensePerfume ad Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499078/perfume-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePowder Flask (c. 1938) by Frank C Barkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081108/powder-flask-c-1938-frank-barksFree Image from public domain licenseRose fragrance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704640/rose-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView licenseLantern (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080508/lantern-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licensePerfume ad Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499082/perfume-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseLamp (c. 1938) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080486/lamp-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licensePerfume ad Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499077/perfume-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licensePowder Flask (c. 1936) by Michael Dadantehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068054/powder-flask-c-1936-michael-dadanteFree Image from public domain licenseFancy cocktail bar aesthetic vector illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12624364/fancy-cocktail-bar-aesthetic-vector-illustration-editable-designView licenseFlask (c. 1940) by Henry Moranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085845/flask-c-1940-henry-moranFree Image from public domain licenseFancy cocktail party aesthetic vector illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623766/fancy-cocktail-party-aesthetic-vector-illustration-editable-designView licenseWhiskey Flask (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085214/whiskey-flask-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseFloral scent Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704657/floral-scent-instagram-post-templateView licensePowder Flask (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068065/powder-flask-c-1936-kurt-melzerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable luxury pink perfume bottle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15600851/editable-luxury-pink-perfume-bottle-design-element-setView licensePa. German Gravy Boat (c. 1938) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080812/pa-german-gravy-boat-c-1938-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseWhiskey drink, bottle & glass, alcoholic beverage png illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947653/png-alcoholic-beverage-drinkView licenseShaker Table (c. 1938) by Orville A Carrollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081487/shaker-table-c-1938-orville-carrollFree Image from public domain license