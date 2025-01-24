rawpixel
Wooden Chair (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Wooden chiar (probably 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Crockery Flower Vase (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Five Gallon Churn (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
Preserving Jar (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Earthen Pitcher (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
Wooden armchair element set remix
Chair (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
Wooden armchair element set remix
Frame of Hair Flowers (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Wooden armchair element set remix
Chair (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dasher for Butter Churn (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
Wooden armchair element set remix
Armchair (c. 1938) by Ernest Busenbark
Wooden armchair element set remix
Serving Table (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Glazed Clay Bowl (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
Wooden armchair element set remix
Soap Kettle (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheney
Wooden armchair element set remix
Doll Settee (c. 1938) by Austin L Davison
Rattan chair element set remix
Wooden Log Chair (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Rattan chair element set remix
Quilt (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Wooden armchair element set remix
Wooden Straight Chair (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Rag Carpet (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheney
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Carved Wood Panel (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheney
Rattan chair element set remix
Combination Table and Chair (as chair) (c. 1938) by Joseph Sudek
