Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Old Nick, the Devil (c. 1937) by George File
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Dress (1938) by J Howard Iams
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Doll (c. 1937) by Jacob Gielens
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Bishop Hill: Dress (c. 1938) by H Langden Brown
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Doll - "Leta" (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Pen Wiper Doll (c. 1937) by Eugene C Miller
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Doll (c. 1938) by Ray Price
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Doll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Riding Habit (c. 1940) by Marie Mitchell
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Tea Apron (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Basque (c. 1938) by Florence Earl
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Dress (c. 1941) by Winifred Gibbes
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Doll (c. 1939) by Lillian Causey
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Dancing Doll (c. 1939) by Mina Lowry
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Woman's Coat (c. 1938) by Mina Greene
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
Metal Toy Bank: Tammany Bank (c. 1938) by George File
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Three Dolls (c. 1938) by Eugene Croe
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Doll's Dress (c. 1938) by Lillian Causey
