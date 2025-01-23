Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbenchphotoWood Carver's Bench (1938) by Lloyd Charles LemckeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 854 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2915 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWooden TV bench furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979759/wooden-bench-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseWooden Log Chair (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082355/wooden-log-chair-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWooden TV bench furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979745/wooden-bench-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseDecoy Duck #1 (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079577/decoy-duck-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979102/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseCounterbalance Rooster (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079424/counterbalance-rooster-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981264/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseWall Rack for Newspapers (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085138/wall-rack-for-newspapers-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979267/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseRosette (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081304/rosette-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979232/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseRabbet Plane (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081226/rabbet-plane-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979230/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseChest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079216/chest-with-drawer-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979050/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseKettle (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080435/kettle-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979098/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseCaulking Hammer (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073497/caulking-hammer-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979054/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseOrnamental Iron Leaf (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080678/ornamental-iron-leaf-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWooden cabinet furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981207/wooden-cabinet-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseWooden Shoe (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078325/wooden-shoe-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licensePublic garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStoneware Mug for Beer (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084787/stoneware-mug-for-beer-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable photo frame Japandi interior mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139656/editable-photo-frame-japandi-interior-mockupView licenseTable Lamp (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084859/table-lamp-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWooden TV bench furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979804/wooden-bench-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseWitch Lantern (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078230/witch-lantern-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWooden TV bench furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979789/wooden-bench-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseLeather Guide Marker (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075689/leather-guide-marker-c-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWooden TV bench furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979734/wooden-bench-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseStar Design Comforter (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077387/star-design-comforter-c-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWooden TV bench furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979785/wooden-bench-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseCoopersmith Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079411/coopersmith-saw-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWooden TV bench furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979755/wooden-bench-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseBuck Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078780/buck-saw-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWooden TV bench furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981425/wooden-bench-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseKitchen Cupboard (c. 1938) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080443/kitchen-cupboard-c-1938-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseMental health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528417/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpice Box (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084716/spice-box-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license