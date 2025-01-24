rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wooden Log Chair (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Save
Edit Image
woodenartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphoto
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Wood Carver's Bench (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Wood Carver's Bench (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082340/wood-carvers-bench-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Decoy Duck #1 (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Decoy Duck #1 (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079577/decoy-duck-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239362/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Counterbalance Rooster (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Counterbalance Rooster (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079424/counterbalance-rooster-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Wall Rack for Newspapers (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Wall Rack for Newspapers (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085138/wall-rack-for-newspapers-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986637/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Rosette (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Rosette (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081304/rosette-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Rabbet Plane (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Rabbet Plane (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081226/rabbet-plane-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990052/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Kettle (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Kettle (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080435/kettle-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987799/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Ornamental Iron Leaf (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Ornamental Iron Leaf (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080678/ornamental-iron-leaf-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Caulking Hammer (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Caulking Hammer (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073497/caulking-hammer-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986651/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Wooden Shoe (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Wooden Shoe (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078325/wooden-shoe-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14984729/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Stoneware Mug for Beer (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Stoneware Mug for Beer (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084787/stoneware-mug-for-beer-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Rattan chair element set remix
Rattan chair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987802/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView license
Table Lamp (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Table Lamp (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084859/table-lamp-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Witch Lantern (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Witch Lantern (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078230/witch-lantern-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990019/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Leather Guide Marker (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Leather Guide Marker (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075689/leather-guide-marker-c-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986650/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Star Design Comforter (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Star Design Comforter (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077387/star-design-comforter-c-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986830/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Coopersmith Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Coopersmith Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079411/coopersmith-saw-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Halyard Block (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Halyard Block (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083675/halyard-block-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Rattan chair element set remix
Rattan chair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986849/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView license
Buck Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Buck Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078780/buck-saw-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Rattan chair element set remix
Rattan chair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986641/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView license
Spice Box (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Spice Box (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084716/spice-box-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Rattan chair element set remix
Rattan chair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990059/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView license
Chair (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
Chair (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079155/chair-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain license