rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wooden Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
Save
Edit Image
facewoodenpersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsfashion
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Mechanical Walking Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
Mechanical Walking Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080585/mechanical-walking-doll-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Negro Woman Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
Negro Woman Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080653/negro-woman-doll-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Puppet - "Liza" (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
Puppet - "Liza" (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081186/puppet-liza-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
Doll (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074352/doll-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Wood Chopper Puppet (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
Wood Chopper Puppet (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078251/wood-chopper-puppet-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Puppet - "Mrs. Shelby" (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
Puppet - "Mrs. Shelby" (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076583/puppet-mrs-shelby-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Cabinet Doors at Mission San Jose de Guadalupe (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
Cabinet Doors at Mission San Jose de Guadalupe (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079030/cabinet-doors-mission-san-jose-guadalupe-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Quaker Doll (1935/1942) by Bertha Semple
Quaker Doll (1935/1942) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062030/quaker-doll-19351942-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Spur (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
Spur (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081742/spur-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Puppet - "Uncle Tom" (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
Puppet - "Uncle Tom" (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076602/puppet-uncle-tom-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Cast Iron Toy Bank (c. 1939) by Bertha Semple
Cast Iron Toy Bank (c. 1939) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082975/cast-iron-toy-bank-c-1939-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Hitching Post (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
Hitching Post (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066391/hitching-post-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic woman line art background
Aesthetic woman line art background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView license
Brooch (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
Brooch (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070004/brooch-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Wedding Ring (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
Wedding Ring (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078162/wedding-ring-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Dress Buckle (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
Dress Buckle (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065795/dress-buckle-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Brooch (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
Brooch (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070005/brooch-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Emily" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Doll - "Emily" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079652/doll-emily-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10308505/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Pin and Earring Set (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
Pin and Earring Set (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067939/pin-and-earring-set-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll (c. 1938) by Molly Bodenstein
Doll (c. 1938) by Molly Bodenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079616/doll-c-1938-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889909/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Watch Fob (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
Watch Fob (c. 1936) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072468/watch-fob-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license