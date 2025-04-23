Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacewoodenpersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsfashionWooden Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha SempleOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 935 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3190 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseMechanical Walking Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080585/mechanical-walking-doll-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseNegro Woman Doll (c. 1938) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080653/negro-woman-doll-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePuppet - "Liza" (c. 1938) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081186/puppet-liza-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1937) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074352/doll-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseWood Chopper Puppet (c. 1937) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078251/wood-chopper-puppet-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licensePuppet - "Mrs. Shelby" (c. 1937) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076583/puppet-mrs-shelby-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCabinet Doors at Mission San Jose de Guadalupe (c. 1938) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079030/cabinet-doors-mission-san-jose-guadalupe-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseQuaker Doll (1935/1942) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062030/quaker-doll-19351942-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseSpur (c. 1938) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081742/spur-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePuppet - "Uncle Tom" (c. 1937) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076602/puppet-uncle-tom-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCast Iron Toy Bank (c. 1939) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082975/cast-iron-toy-bank-c-1939-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseHitching Post (c. 1936) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066391/hitching-post-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic woman line art backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView licenseBrooch (c. 1936) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070004/brooch-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseWedding Ring (c. 1937) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078162/wedding-ring-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDress Buckle (c. 1936) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065795/dress-buckle-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBrooch (c. 1936) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070005/brooch-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Emily" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079652/doll-emily-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10308505/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licensePin and Earring Set (c. 1936) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067939/pin-and-earring-set-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDoll (c. 1938) by Molly Bodensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079616/doll-c-1938-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889909/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWatch Fob (c. 1936) by Bertha Semplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072468/watch-fob-c-1936-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license