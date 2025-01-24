Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebaseballwoodensportsartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingsWooden Stirrup (c. 1938) by Florence HastingsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 896 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3057 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBaseball lessons Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601649/baseball-lessons-instagram-post-templateView licensePipe Bowl (c. 1938) by Carl Keksihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081013/pipe-bowl-c-1938-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain licenseSports day competition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601479/sports-day-competition-instagram-post-templateView licenseSaddle Stirrup (c. 1938) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081320/saddle-stirrup-c-1938-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball match Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597031/baseball-match-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman's Spur (c. 1940) by Ethel Douganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087230/womans-spur-c-1940-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain licenseKids sports club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526804/kids-sports-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBirch Bark Cape Collar (1935/1942) by Charles Charonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059139/birch-bark-cape-collar-19351942-charles-charonFree Image from public domain licensePlay time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526818/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJug (c. 1938) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080401/jug-c-1938-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseGame contest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597121/game-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDouble Rig Saddle (c. 1938) by Cecil Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079691/double-rig-saddle-c-1938-cecil-smithFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball glove aesthetic, sports illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820176/baseball-glove-aesthetic-sports-illustration-editable-designView licenseBatter Jug (c. 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078582/batter-jug-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560550/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBishop Hill: Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Hardin Walshhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078637/bishop-hill-coffee-pot-c-1938-hardin-walshFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball glove aesthetic png, sports illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824978/baseball-glove-aesthetic-png-sports-illustration-editable-designView licenseJardiniere (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066669/jardiniere-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball glove aesthetic, sports illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822035/baseball-glove-aesthetic-sports-illustration-editable-designView licenseLantern (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080509/lantern-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseWomen sportswear blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602065/women-sportswear-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSugar Scoop (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088238/sugar-scoop-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseGolf blog Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830864/golf-blog-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman's Shoe (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082343/womans-shoe-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598081/baseball-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086206/jug-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball glove aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, sports illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822264/baseball-glove-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-sports-illustration-editable-designView licenseSpur (c. 1938) by Arthur P Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081757/spur-c-1938-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain licenseAll sport items Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574708/all-sport-items-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShaving Mug (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081484/shaving-mug-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseGolf club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830838/golf-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseTin Tea Caddy (c. 1938) by Eldon Allenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081986/tin-tea-caddy-c-1938-eldon-allenFree Image from public domain licenseBaseball glove aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, sports illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820178/baseball-glove-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-sports-illustration-editable-designView licenseStoneware Jar (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081812/stoneware-jar-c-1938-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain licenseSports club Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038840/sports-club-facebook-post-templateView licenseMasher (c. 1941) by Simon Cleverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087921/masher-c-1941-simon-cleverFree Image from public domain licenseSport camp poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428480/sport-camp-poster-templateView licensePlate (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070268/plate-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseGolf tournament Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038864/golf-tournament-facebook-post-templateView licenseLeather Fire Bucket (c. 1939) by Page Coffmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083930/leather-fire-bucket-c-1939-page-coffmanFree Image from public domain license