rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wooden Spoon (c. 1938) by Henry Rasmusen
Save
Edit Image
woodenartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingswooden spoonphotospoon
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408360/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Wooden Spoon (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Rice
Wooden Spoon (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078318/wooden-spoon-c-1937-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890294/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Spoon (c. 1936) by Carl Keksi
Spoon (c. 1936) by Carl Keksi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071777/spoon-c-1936-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890233/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Spoon (c. 1942) by Wilbur M Rice
Spoon (c. 1942) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088692/spoon-c-1942-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
Watercolor plates, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868173/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView license
Butter Paddle (c. 1938) by Florian Rokita
Butter Paddle (c. 1938) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078821/butter-paddle-c-1938-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates png element, editable remix design
Watercolor plates png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867936/watercolor-plates-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Shoe Last (1938) by Michael Fallon
Shoe Last (1938) by Michael Fallon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081532/shoe-last-1938-michael-fallonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890279/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Cream Ladle (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano
Cream Ladle (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074137/cream-ladle-c-1937-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868057/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Wooden Spoon Rack (c. 1941) by Sarkis Erganian
Wooden Spoon Rack (c. 1941) by Sarkis Erganian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088417/wooden-spoon-rack-c-1941-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain license
Maracas, Latin music background, editable design
Maracas, Latin music background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10104030/maracas-latin-music-background-editable-designView license
Tongs (1938) by Stanley Mazur
Tongs (1938) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082015/tongs-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Maracas, Latin music illustration, editable design
Maracas, Latin music illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103965/maracas-latin-music-illustration-editable-designView license
Wooden Spoon (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Wooden Spoon (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063950/wooden-spoon-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ladle (c. 1936) by Angelo Bulone
Ladle (c. 1936) by Angelo Bulone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066800/ladle-c-1936-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license
Baking tool aesthetic, glove, rolling pin remix, editable design
Baking tool aesthetic, glove, rolling pin remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820169/baking-tool-aesthetic-glove-rolling-pin-remix-editable-designView license
Childs Porridge Spoon (c. 1939) by Milton Bevier
Childs Porridge Spoon (c. 1939) by Milton Bevier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083050/childs-porridge-spoon-c-1939-milton-bevierFree Image from public domain license
Cooking preparation aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Cooking preparation aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514090/cooking-preparation-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Spoon (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Spoon (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077354/spoon-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Cooking preparation aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Cooking preparation aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779020/cooking-preparation-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Ladle (c. 1937) by Lyman Young
Ladle (c. 1937) by Lyman Young
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075630/ladle-c-1937-lyman-youngFree Image from public domain license
Baking tool aesthetic, glove, rolling pin remix, editable design
Baking tool aesthetic, glove, rolling pin remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813639/baking-tool-aesthetic-glove-rolling-pin-remix-editable-designView license
Baker's Mixing Spoon (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
Baker's Mixing Spoon (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082541/bakers-mixing-spoon-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Dinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable text
Dinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894722/dinnerware-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wafer Iron (c. 1936) by Paul Ward
Wafer Iron (c. 1936) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072332/wafer-iron-c-1936-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Thrift store Instagram post template, editable text
Thrift store Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894718/thrift-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Butter Ladle (1939) by Alexander Anderson
Butter Ladle (1939) by Alexander Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082844/butter-ladle-1939-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Maracas, musical instrument illustration, editable design
Maracas, musical instrument illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103948/maracas-musical-instrument-illustration-editable-designView license
Carved Wooden Spoon (1935/1942) by Conrado Barrio
Carved Wooden Spoon (1935/1942) by Conrado Barrio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059474/carved-wooden-spoon-19351942-conrado-barrioFree Image from public domain license
Baking cooking png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Baking cooking png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713039/baking-cooking-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Ladle (c. 1937) by Rosa G Busey
Ladle (c. 1937) by Rosa G Busey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075642/ladle-c-1937-rosa-buseyFree Image from public domain license
Brown cooking border aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Brown cooking border aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11535628/brown-cooking-border-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1938) by Marius Hansen
Bootjack (c. 1938) by Marius Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078693/bootjack-c-1938-marius-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Health dietary plan poster template
Health dietary plan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13002759/health-dietary-plan-poster-templateView license
Copper Sugar Strainer (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnston
Copper Sugar Strainer (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079410/copper-sugar-strainer-c-1938-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain license