Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodenartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingswooden spoonphotospoonWooden Spoon (c. 1938) by Henry RasmusenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 890 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3038 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408360/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseWooden Spoon (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078318/wooden-spoon-c-1937-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890294/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseSpoon (c. 1936) by Carl Keksihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071777/spoon-c-1936-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890233/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseSpoon (c. 1942) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088692/spoon-c-1942-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868173/watercolor-plates-editable-remix-designView licenseButter Paddle (c. 1938) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078821/butter-paddle-c-1938-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867936/watercolor-plates-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseShoe Last (1938) by Michael Fallonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081532/shoe-last-1938-michael-fallonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890279/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCream Ladle (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074137/cream-ladle-c-1937-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868057/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWooden Spoon Rack (c. 1941) by Sarkis Erganianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088417/wooden-spoon-rack-c-1941-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain licenseMaracas, Latin music background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10104030/maracas-latin-music-background-editable-designView licenseTongs (1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082015/tongs-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseMaracas, Latin music illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103965/maracas-latin-music-illustration-editable-designView licenseWooden Spoon (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063950/wooden-spoon-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLadle (c. 1936) by Angelo Bulonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066800/ladle-c-1936-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain licenseBaking tool aesthetic, glove, rolling pin remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820169/baking-tool-aesthetic-glove-rolling-pin-remix-editable-designView licenseChilds Porridge Spoon (c. 1939) by Milton Bevierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083050/childs-porridge-spoon-c-1939-milton-bevierFree Image from public domain licenseCooking preparation aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514090/cooking-preparation-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseSpoon (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077354/spoon-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseCooking preparation aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779020/cooking-preparation-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseLadle (c. 1937) by Lyman Younghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075630/ladle-c-1937-lyman-youngFree Image from public domain licenseBaking tool aesthetic, glove, rolling pin remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813639/baking-tool-aesthetic-glove-rolling-pin-remix-editable-designView licenseBaker's Mixing Spoon (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082541/bakers-mixing-spoon-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseDinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894722/dinnerware-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWafer Iron (c. 1936) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072332/wafer-iron-c-1936-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseThrift store Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894718/thrift-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseButter Ladle (1939) by Alexander Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082844/butter-ladle-1939-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseMaracas, musical instrument illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103948/maracas-musical-instrument-illustration-editable-designView licenseCarved Wooden Spoon (1935/1942) by Conrado Barriohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059474/carved-wooden-spoon-19351942-conrado-barrioFree Image from public domain licenseBaking cooking png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713039/baking-cooking-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseLadle (c. 1937) by Rosa G Buseyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075642/ladle-c-1937-rosa-buseyFree Image from public domain licenseBrown cooking border aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11535628/brown-cooking-border-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1938) by Marius Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078693/bootjack-c-1938-marius-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseHealth dietary plan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13002759/health-dietary-plan-poster-templateView licenseCopper Sugar Strainer (c. 1938) by Annie B Johnstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079410/copper-sugar-strainer-c-1938-annie-johnstonFree Image from public domain license