Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefootballsportsartwatercolourcollagepublic domainpaintingsbagWool Cushion Top (c. 1938) by Frank J MaceOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1076 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3503 x 3905 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAll sport items Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574708/all-sport-items-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHand Needlework (c. 1938) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080138/hand-needlework-c-1938-frank-maceFree Image from public domain licenseSport equipment collage element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972458/sport-equipment-collage-element-set-editable-designView licenseFire Dogs or Andirons (c. 1938) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079912/fire-dogs-andirons-c-1938-frank-maceFree Image from public domain licenseSport equipment collage element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9973190/sport-equipment-collage-element-set-editable-designView licenseWristlet (1935/1942) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063991/wristlet-19351942-frank-maceFree Image from public domain licenseJoin the team Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597360/join-the-team-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEmbroidered sleeve (c. 1938) by Frank Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079831/embroidered-sleeve-c-1938-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseSport camp Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597315/sport-camp-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLinsey Woolsey (c. 1937) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075713/linsey-woolsey-c-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain licenseGame time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574678/game-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlaid Homespun (c. 1937) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076477/plaid-homespun-c-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican football game Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14400211/american-football-game-facebook-post-templateView licenseLinsey Woolsey (c. 1937) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075703/linsey-woolsey-c-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain licenseFootball match Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14400248/football-match-facebook-post-templateView licensePin Cushion Doily (c. 1939) by Frank Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084249/pin-cushion-doily-c-1939-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseSport camp Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118001/sport-camp-instagram-post-templateView licenseKerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080447/kerchief-scarf-c-1938-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain licenseBoy sports png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516108/boy-sports-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseWool Tablecloth (c. 1938) by Frank Maurerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082390/wool-tablecloth-c-1938-frank-maurerFree Image from public domain licenseBoy sports, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512778/boy-sports-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licensePadded Quilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080861/padded-quilt-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseRugby and helmet iPhone wallpaper, sports illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9823203/rugby-and-helmet-iphone-wallpaper-sports-illustration-editable-designView licenseEconomy Scarf (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079815/economy-scarf-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseRugby and helmet, sports illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782029/rugby-and-helmet-sports-illustration-editable-designView licenseEagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079782/eagle-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseRugby and helmet, sports illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9823204/rugby-and-helmet-sports-illustration-editable-designView licenseHomespun Cloth (1937) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075259/homespun-cloth-1937-frank-maceFree Image from public domain licenseRugby and helmet, sports illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820241/rugby-and-helmet-sports-illustration-editable-designView licenseTextile Samples (c. 1938) by Paul Kellyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081947/textile-samples-c-1938-paul-kellyFree Image from public domain licenseRugby and helmet, sports illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9823202/rugby-and-helmet-sports-illustration-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079448/coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseRugby and helmet png, sports illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9825024/rugby-and-helmet-png-sports-illustration-editable-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081196/quilt-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseMatch highlights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597790/match-highlights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCotton Thread Scarf (c. 1938) by Walter W Jenningshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079431/cotton-thread-scarf-c-1938-walter-jenningsFree Image from public domain licenseJoin the team blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14523447/join-the-team-blog-banner-templateView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078585/beaded-bag-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseFootball poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680739/football-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGemel Bottle (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085944/gemel-bottle-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license