Wooden Straight Chair (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Hanging Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080163/hanging-corner-cupboard-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Ox Cart Chair (c. 1939) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084086/cart-chair-c-1939-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239362/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Combination Table and Chair (as chair) (c. 1938) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079382/combination-table-and-chair-as-chair-c-1938-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView license
George Washington on Horseback (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080025/george-washington-horseback-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Lowboy (c. 1938) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080537/lowboy-c-1938-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987799/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Hobby Horse (c. 1941) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087826/hobby-horse-c-1941-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986637/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Horse Collar and Hame (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080252/horse-collar-and-hame-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990052/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Circular Tin Bath Tub (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079312/circular-tin-bath-tub-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Windmill Counterbalance (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082321/windmill-counterbalance-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986651/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Rocking Chair with Rawhide Seat (c. 1938) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081277/rocking-chair-with-rawhide-seat-c-1938-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990019/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Chair (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079155/chair-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chair (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079158/chair-c-1938-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Rattan chair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987802/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView license
Wooden Chair (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082336/wooden-chair-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14984729/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Prairie Schooner Seat (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076554/prairie-schooner-seat-c-1937-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986650/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Pa. German Chair (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080741/pa-german-chair-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986830/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Sideboard (c. 1938) by Michael France
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081542/sideboard-c-1938-michael-franceFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Painted Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080888/painted-chest-drawers-c-1938-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Rattan chair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986849/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView license
Armchair (c. 1938) by Ernest Busenbark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078493/armchair-c-1938-ernest-busenbarkFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wall Mirror (c. 1938) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082179/wall-mirror-c-1938-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain license
Rattan chair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986831/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView license
Highboy (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080244/highboy-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license