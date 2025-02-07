Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainsnakepaintingsphotoWrought Iron Broiler (c. 1938) by Adele BrooksOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 679 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2319 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGreen snake illustration, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235008/green-snake-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView licenseHand Wrought Iron Candlestick (c. 1938) by Gordena Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080164/hand-wrought-iron-candlestick-c-1938-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseHand Wrought Iron Candlestick (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080165/hand-wrought-iron-candlestick-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWrought Iron Pot Hooks (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082400/wrought-iron-pot-hooks-c-1938-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, customizable retro living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830324/photo-frame-mockup-customizable-retro-living-room-wallView licenseBishop Hill: Salt Box (c. 1938) by Adele Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078648/bishop-hill-salt-box-c-1938-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617267/cartoon-autumn-sale-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseOttoman (c. 1938) by Adele Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080673/ottoman-c-1938-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, customizable retro living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8881948/photo-frame-mockup-customizable-retro-living-room-wallView licenseFlat Iron Stand (c. 1938) by Leslie Macklemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079955/flat-iron-stand-c-1938-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, editable kids room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890537/photo-frame-mockup-editable-kids-room-wallView licenseHarvard Student's Chair (Windsor) (c. 1938) by Adele Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080172/harvard-students-chair-windsor-c-1938-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain licenseReading nooks Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460438/reading-nooks-facebook-story-templateView licenseIron Bracket from Zoar Tavern (c. 1938) by Ralph Russellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080326/iron-bracket-from-zoar-tavern-c-1938-ralph-russellFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613613/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseBrass Bootjack (c. 1938) by Henry Rasmusenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078744/brass-bootjack-c-1938-henry-rasmusenFree Image from public domain licenseEndless love, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111691/endless-love-editable-poster-templateView licenseCarpet Bag (c. 1938) by Adele Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079101/carpet-bag-c-1938-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKitchen Broiler (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075599/kitchen-broiler-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, editable kids room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890159/photo-frame-mockup-editable-kids-room-wallView licenseBranding Iron (c. 1942) by Elizabeth Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088486/branding-iron-c-1942-elizabeth-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePa. German Bridal Box (c. 1940) by Adele Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089389/pa-german-bridal-box-c-1940-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon dog travel watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612455/cartoon-dog-travel-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseWrought Iron Latch (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082395/wrought-iron-latch-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, editable modern luxury living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891393/photo-frame-mockup-editable-modern-luxury-living-room-wallView licenseSide Saddle - California Syle (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077154/side-saddle-california-syle-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon beach vacation watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613666/image-alligator-animal-representation-apparelView licenseCast Iron Dog (c. 1938) by Samuel Finemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079122/cast-iron-dog-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain licenseActivated Summer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView licenseFoot Scraper (c. 1942) by John Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088592/foot-scraper-c-1942-john-priceFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese oriental cloud, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715878/japanese-oriental-cloud-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHobby Horse (1935/1942) by Adele Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060875/hobby-horse-19351942-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese oriental cloud, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715834/japanese-oriental-cloud-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWooden Armoire (c. 1941) by Adele Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088422/wooden-armoire-c-1941-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon jogging watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613411/cartoon-jogging-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseDeer Skin Coat (c. 1938) by Adele Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079588/deer-skin-coat-c-1938-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain license