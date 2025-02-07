rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wrought Iron Broiler (c. 1938) by Adele Brooks
Save
Edit Image
animalartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainsnakepaintingsphoto
Green snake illustration, digital art editable design
Green snake illustration, digital art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235008/green-snake-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView license
Hand Wrought Iron Candlestick (c. 1938) by Gordena Jackson
Hand Wrought Iron Candlestick (c. 1938) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080164/hand-wrought-iron-candlestick-c-1938-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Hand Wrought Iron Candlestick (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
Hand Wrought Iron Candlestick (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080165/hand-wrought-iron-candlestick-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wrought Iron Pot Hooks (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrock
Wrought Iron Pot Hooks (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082400/wrought-iron-pot-hooks-c-1938-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, customizable retro living room wall
Photo frame mockup, customizable retro living room wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830324/photo-frame-mockup-customizable-retro-living-room-wallView license
Bishop Hill: Salt Box (c. 1938) by Adele Brooks
Bishop Hill: Salt Box (c. 1938) by Adele Brooks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078648/bishop-hill-salt-box-c-1938-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617267/cartoon-autumn-sale-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Ottoman (c. 1938) by Adele Brooks
Ottoman (c. 1938) by Adele Brooks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080673/ottoman-c-1938-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, customizable retro living room wall
Photo frame mockup, customizable retro living room wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8881948/photo-frame-mockup-customizable-retro-living-room-wallView license
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1938) by Leslie Macklem
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1938) by Leslie Macklem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079955/flat-iron-stand-c-1938-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, editable kids room wall
Photo frame mockup, editable kids room wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890537/photo-frame-mockup-editable-kids-room-wallView license
Harvard Student's Chair (Windsor) (c. 1938) by Adele Brooks
Harvard Student's Chair (Windsor) (c. 1938) by Adele Brooks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080172/harvard-students-chair-windsor-c-1938-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain license
Reading nooks Facebook story template
Reading nooks Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460438/reading-nooks-facebook-story-templateView license
Iron Bracket from Zoar Tavern (c. 1938) by Ralph Russell
Iron Bracket from Zoar Tavern (c. 1938) by Ralph Russell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080326/iron-bracket-from-zoar-tavern-c-1938-ralph-russellFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613613/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Brass Bootjack (c. 1938) by Henry Rasmusen
Brass Bootjack (c. 1938) by Henry Rasmusen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078744/brass-bootjack-c-1938-henry-rasmusenFree Image from public domain license
Endless love, editable poster template
Endless love, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111691/endless-love-editable-poster-templateView license
Carpet Bag (c. 1938) by Adele Brooks
Carpet Bag (c. 1938) by Adele Brooks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079101/carpet-bag-c-1938-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kitchen Broiler (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Kitchen Broiler (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075599/kitchen-broiler-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, editable kids room wall
Photo frame mockup, editable kids room wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890159/photo-frame-mockup-editable-kids-room-wallView license
Branding Iron (c. 1942) by Elizabeth Johnson
Branding Iron (c. 1942) by Elizabeth Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088486/branding-iron-c-1942-elizabeth-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pa. German Bridal Box (c. 1940) by Adele Brooks
Pa. German Bridal Box (c. 1940) by Adele Brooks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089389/pa-german-bridal-box-c-1940-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon dog travel watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon dog travel watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612455/cartoon-dog-travel-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Wrought Iron Latch (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Wrought Iron Latch (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082395/wrought-iron-latch-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, editable modern luxury living room wall
Photo frame mockup, editable modern luxury living room wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891393/photo-frame-mockup-editable-modern-luxury-living-room-wallView license
Side Saddle - California Syle (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Side Saddle - California Syle (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077154/side-saddle-california-syle-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon beach vacation watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon beach vacation watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613666/image-alligator-animal-representation-apparelView license
Cast Iron Dog (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
Cast Iron Dog (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079122/cast-iron-dog-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain license
Activated Summer Instagram post template
Activated Summer Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView license
Foot Scraper (c. 1942) by John Price
Foot Scraper (c. 1942) by John Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088592/foot-scraper-c-1942-john-priceFree Image from public domain license
Japanese oriental cloud, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese oriental cloud, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715878/japanese-oriental-cloud-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hobby Horse (1935/1942) by Adele Brooks
Hobby Horse (1935/1942) by Adele Brooks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060875/hobby-horse-19351942-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain license
Japanese oriental cloud, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese oriental cloud, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715834/japanese-oriental-cloud-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wooden Armoire (c. 1941) by Adele Brooks
Wooden Armoire (c. 1941) by Adele Brooks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088422/wooden-armoire-c-1941-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon jogging watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon jogging watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613411/cartoon-jogging-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Deer Skin Coat (c. 1938) by Adele Brooks
Deer Skin Coat (c. 1938) by Adele Brooks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079588/deer-skin-coat-c-1938-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain license