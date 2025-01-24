rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Zoar Apple Basket (c. 1938) by Julius Mihalik
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourapplepublic domainpaintingsbagbasketphoto
Fresh apples Instagram post template
Fresh apples Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730193/fresh-apples-instagram-post-templateView license
Zoar Sewing Basket (c. 1938) by John Wilkes
Zoar Sewing Basket (c. 1938) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082438/zoar-sewing-basket-c-1938-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Apple picking season poster Instagram post template, editable text
Apple picking season poster Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685579/apple-picking-season-poster-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Butter Tub (1938) by Eugene C Miller
Butter Tub (1938) by Eugene C Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078995/butter-tub-1938-eugene-millerFree Image from public domain license
Apple Instagram post template, editable text
Apple Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685560/apple-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sewing Basket (c. 1938) by Regina Henderer
Sewing Basket (c. 1938) by Regina Henderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081412/sewing-basket-c-1938-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain license
Organic & healthy Instagram post template
Organic & healthy Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730981/organic-healthy-instagram-post-templateView license
Grain Basket (1938) by Alfonso Moreno
Grain Basket (1938) by Alfonso Moreno
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080059/grain-basket-1938-alfonso-morenoFree Image from public domain license
Cold pressed juice Instagram post template, editable text
Cold pressed juice Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599496/cold-pressed-juice-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079782/eagle-coverlet-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable grocery shopping digital paint illustration
Editable grocery shopping digital paint illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12053494/editable-grocery-shopping-digital-paint-illustrationView license
Zoar Floor Lighting Device (c. 1938) by Carol Larson
Zoar Floor Lighting Device (c. 1938) by Carol Larson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082440/zoar-floor-lighting-device-c-1938-carol-larsonFree Image from public domain license
Vegetable food element set remix
Vegetable food element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989461/vegetable-food-element-set-remixView license
Storm Lamp (c. 1938) by James McLellan
Storm Lamp (c. 1938) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081827/storm-lamp-c-1938-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Vegetable food element set remix
Vegetable food element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989478/vegetable-food-element-set-remixView license
Grain Scoop (c. 1938) by LeRoy Griffith
Grain Scoop (c. 1938) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080057/grain-scoop-c-1938-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Vegetable food element set remix
Vegetable food element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989885/vegetable-food-element-set-remixView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081958/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Vegetable food element set remix
Vegetable food element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989786/vegetable-food-element-set-remixView license
Zoar Fireplace Tile (c. 1938) by Angelo Bulone
Zoar Fireplace Tile (c. 1938) by Angelo Bulone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082435/zoar-fireplace-tile-c-1938-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license
Vegetable food element set remix
Vegetable food element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987123/vegetable-food-element-set-remixView license
Zoar Tin Coffee Pot and Pail (c. 1938) by John Wilkes
Zoar Tin Coffee Pot and Pail (c. 1938) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082457/zoar-tin-coffee-pot-and-pail-c-1938-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Vegetable food element set remix
Vegetable food element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987213/vegetable-food-element-set-remixView license
Zoar Embroidered Flannel Petticoat (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Zoar Embroidered Flannel Petticoat (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082439/zoar-embroidered-flannel-petticoat-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Vegetable food element set remix
Vegetable food element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989776/vegetable-food-element-set-remixView license
Zoar Child's Bed (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Zoar Child's Bed (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082416/zoar-childs-bed-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Vegetable food element set remix
Vegetable food element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989765/vegetable-food-element-set-remixView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079448/coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Vegetable food element set remix
Vegetable food element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989492/vegetable-food-element-set-remixView license
Fountain Figure (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicer
Fountain Figure (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079994/fountain-figure-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
Have a drink on us Instagram post template, editable text
Have a drink on us Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599532/have-drink-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081962/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Picnic package Instagram post template, editable text
Picnic package Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597627/picnic-package-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Zoar Thread Holder (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Zoar Thread Holder (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082454/zoar-thread-holder-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Mixed fruit food
Mixed fruit food
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997309/mixed-fruit-foodView license
Zoar Decorative Painting: "This World and the Next" (c. 1938) by Angelo Bulone
Zoar Decorative Painting: "This World and the Next" (c. 1938) by Angelo Bulone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082407/zoar-decorative-painting-this-world-and-the-next-c-1938-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license
Grocery store Instagram post template, editable text
Grocery store Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596712/grocery-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Toleware Water Can (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
Toleware Water Can (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082017/toleware-water-can-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15409613/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView license
Kerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabe
Kerchief Scarf (c. 1938) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080447/kerchief-scarf-c-1938-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license