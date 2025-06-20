rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wrought Iron Andirion (c. 1938) by Henry Meyers
Save
Edit Image
artpublic domaincandledrawingselectronicsphotoantiquecc0
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Herman Bader
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078465/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Dinner specials poster template, editable design in blue and white
Dinner specials poster template, editable design in blue and white
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274213/dinner-specials-poster-template-editable-design-blue-and-whiteView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzo
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078483/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain license
Romantic wine dinner Instagram post template, editable design in orange tones
Romantic wine dinner Instagram post template, editable design in orange tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092495/romantic-wine-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-design-orange-tonesView license
Two Oil Lamps (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
Two Oil Lamps (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082119/two-oil-lamps-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Brass Andiron (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
Brass Andiron (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073186/brass-andiron-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Witchcraft pen draw illustration design element set, editable design
Witchcraft pen draw illustration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16088278/witchcraft-pen-draw-illustration-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzo
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078479/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain license
Hanukkah poster template and design
Hanukkah poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704753/hanukkah-poster-template-and-designView license
Candlestand (c. 1938) by Charles Garjian
Candlestand (c. 1938) by Charles Garjian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079032/candlestand-c-1938-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Bowling Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
Bowling Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078721/bowling-weather-vane-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Editable pink coquette design element set
Editable pink coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15535221/editable-pink-coquette-design-element-setView license
Cast Iron Hitching Post (c. 1941) by V L Vance
Cast Iron Hitching Post (c. 1941) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087448/cast-iron-hitching-post-c-1941-vanceFree Image from public domain license
vintage home decoration design element set, editable design
vintage home decoration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16354451/vintage-home-decoration-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Garden Gate Latch (c. 1939) by J Peltzman
Garden Gate Latch (c. 1939) by J Peltzman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083623/garden-gate-latch-c-1939-peltzmanFree Image from public domain license
Witchcraft pen draw illustration design element set, editable design
Witchcraft pen draw illustration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16088279/witchcraft-pen-draw-illustration-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Three Door Latches (c. 1938) by Al Curry
Three Door Latches (c. 1938) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081944/three-door-latches-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain license
Happy Hanukkah Instagram post template
Happy Hanukkah Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13073686/happy-hanukkah-instagram-post-templateView license
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by William H Edwards
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082286/whale-oil-lamp-c-1938-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic horse carousel png sticker, vintage collage, editable design
Aesthetic horse carousel png sticker, vintage collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072746/aesthetic-horse-carousel-png-sticker-vintage-collage-editable-designView license
Branding Iron (c. 1937) by Henry Rasmusen
Branding Iron (c. 1937) by Henry Rasmusen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073187/branding-iron-c-1937-henry-rasmusenFree Image from public domain license
Happy Hanukkah poster template and design
Happy Hanukkah poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704726/happy-hanukkah-poster-template-and-designView license
Scales (c. 1938) by Harry Grossen
Scales (c. 1938) by Harry Grossen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081373/scales-c-1938-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain license
Happy Hanukkah blog banner template
Happy Hanukkah blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13073715/happy-hanukkah-blog-banner-templateView license
Pa. German Door Handle (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
Pa. German Door Handle (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080765/pa-german-door-handle-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Happy Hanukkah Facebook story template
Happy Hanukkah Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13073660/happy-hanukkah-facebook-story-templateView license
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1936) by Matthew Mangiacotti
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1936) by Matthew Mangiacotti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072569/whale-oil-lamp-c-1936-matthew-mangiacottiFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic horse carousel, vintage collage, editable design
Aesthetic horse carousel, vintage collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099826/aesthetic-horse-carousel-vintage-collage-editable-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1936) by Sidney Liswood
Candlestick (c. 1936) by Sidney Liswood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064547/candlestick-c-1936-sidney-liswoodFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic horse carousel background, vintage collage, editable design
Aesthetic horse carousel background, vintage collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099824/aesthetic-horse-carousel-background-vintage-collage-editable-designView license
Counterbalance Rooster (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Counterbalance Rooster (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079424/counterbalance-rooster-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage whimsigoth design element set
Editable vintage whimsigoth design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15502662/editable-vintage-whimsigoth-design-element-setView license
Chandelier (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzi
Chandelier (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087503/chandelier-c-1941-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Santa Christmas tree editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Santa Christmas tree editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357958/santa-christmas-tree-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bishop Hill: Fire Extinguisher (c. 1938) by Hardin Walsh
Bishop Hill: Fire Extinguisher (c. 1938) by Hardin Walsh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078644/bishop-hill-fire-extinguisher-c-1938-hardin-walshFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic horse carousel desktop wallpaper, vintage collage background, editable design
Aesthetic horse carousel desktop wallpaper, vintage collage background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099827/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079944/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license