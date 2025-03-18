rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Zoar Decorative Painting: "This World and the Next" (c. 1938) by Angelo Bulone
Save
Edit Image
watercolour floral public domainfloral public domainpatternartwatercolourpublic domainenvelopepaintings
Watercolor pink peony flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor pink peony flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683997/watercolor-pink-peony-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Zoar Decorated Painting (c. 1938) by Jerry Guinta
Zoar Decorated Painting (c. 1938) by Jerry Guinta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082417/zoar-decorated-painting-c-1938-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor pink peony design
Editable floral frame, watercolor pink peony design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683995/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-pink-peony-designView license
Zoar Fireplace Tile (c. 1938) by Angelo Bulone
Zoar Fireplace Tile (c. 1938) by Angelo Bulone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082435/zoar-fireplace-tile-c-1938-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor pink peony design
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor pink peony design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684001/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-pink-peony-designView license
Textile Samples (c. 1938) by Edmond Lorts
Textile Samples (c. 1938) by Edmond Lorts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081943/textile-samples-c-1938-edmond-lortsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683737/watercolor-orange-orchid-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Zoar Lock w/ Key (c. 1938) by Angelo Bulone
Zoar Lock w/ Key (c. 1938) by Angelo Bulone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082437/zoar-lock-key-c-1938-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683736/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Zoar Bed Side Stand (c. 1939) by Angelo Bulone
Zoar Bed Side Stand (c. 1939) by Angelo Bulone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085291/zoar-bed-side-stand-c-1939-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11554461/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Wall Paper (c. 1936) by George Robin
Wall Paper (c. 1936) by George Robin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072393/wall-paper-c-1936-george-robinFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor pink peony design
Editable floral frame, watercolor pink peony design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683994/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-pink-peony-designView license
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Nicholas Acampora
Wall Paper (c. 1937) by Nicholas Acampora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077939/wall-paper-c-1937-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634186/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Wall Paper (c. 1936) by George Robin
Wall Paper (c. 1936) by George Robin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072391/wall-paper-c-1936-george-robinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor purple phlox flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor purple phlox flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634183/watercolor-purple-phlox-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Zoar Floor Lighting Device (c. 1938) by Carol Larson
Zoar Floor Lighting Device (c. 1938) by Carol Larson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082440/zoar-floor-lighting-device-c-1938-carol-larsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor purple phlox design
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor purple phlox design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634184/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-purple-phlox-designView license
Zoar Sewing Basket (c. 1938) by John Wilkes
Zoar Sewing Basket (c. 1938) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082438/zoar-sewing-basket-c-1938-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor purple phlox design
Editable floral frame, watercolor purple phlox design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547542/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-purple-phlox-designView license
Zoar Chair (c. 1937) by Angelo Bulone
Zoar Chair (c. 1937) by Angelo Bulone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078394/zoar-chair-c-1937-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683998/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Ralph M Lewis
Printed Textile (c. 1938) by Ralph M Lewis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081169/printed-textile-c-1938-ralph-lewisFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral round frame, watercolor pink peony design
Editable floral round frame, watercolor pink peony design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683999/editable-floral-round-frame-watercolor-pink-peony-designView license
Jar (c. 1937) by John Dana
Jar (c. 1937) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075439/jar-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683734/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Bandbox - Castle Garden (c. 1941) by Harold Merriam
Bandbox - Castle Garden (c. 1941) by Harold Merriam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087319/bandbox-castle-garden-c-1941-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain license
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683740/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Zoar Apple Basket (c. 1938) by Julius Mihalik
Zoar Apple Basket (c. 1938) by Julius Mihalik
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082396/zoar-apple-basket-c-1938-julius-mihalikFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor purple phlox design
Editable floral frame, watercolor purple phlox design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634181/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-purple-phlox-designView license
Zoar Tin Coffee Pot and Pail (c. 1938) by John Wilkes
Zoar Tin Coffee Pot and Pail (c. 1938) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082457/zoar-tin-coffee-pot-and-pail-c-1938-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral round frame, watercolor purple phlox design
Editable floral round frame, watercolor purple phlox design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547593/editable-floral-round-frame-watercolor-purple-phlox-designView license
Zoar Child's Bed (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Zoar Child's Bed (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082416/zoar-childs-bed-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684115/watercolor-orange-orchid-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Zoar Embroidered Flannel Petticoat (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Zoar Embroidered Flannel Petticoat (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082439/zoar-embroidered-flannel-petticoat-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684114/watercolor-orange-orchid-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Zoar Blue Bonnet Cabinet (c. 1940) by Angelo Bulone
Zoar Blue Bonnet Cabinet (c. 1940) by Angelo Bulone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087266/zoar-blue-bonnet-cabinet-c-1940-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license
Orange orchid round frame, editable watercolor flower design
Orange orchid round frame, editable watercolor flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11554467/orange-orchid-round-frame-editable-watercolor-flower-designView license
Jar (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
Jar (c. 1936) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066644/jar-c-1936-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license