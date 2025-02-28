rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Zoar Decorated Painting (c. 1938) by Jerry Guinta
Save
Edit Image
greeting card photovictorian patternpublic domain pattern rosegreeting card public domainenveloperoseflowerplant
Gold glittery frame background, aesthetic flower editable design
Gold glittery frame background, aesthetic flower editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714115/gold-glittery-frame-background-aesthetic-flower-editable-designView license
Zoar Flute Recorder (c. 1938) by Jerry Guinta
Zoar Flute Recorder (c. 1938) by Jerry Guinta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082434/zoar-flute-recorder-c-1938-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain license
Gold glittery frame background, aesthetic flower editable design
Gold glittery frame background, aesthetic flower editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714118/gold-glittery-frame-background-aesthetic-flower-editable-designView license
Zoar Cloth Samples (c. 1937) by Jerry Guinta
Zoar Cloth Samples (c. 1937) by Jerry Guinta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078392/zoar-cloth-samples-c-1937-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain license
Gold glittery frame background, aesthetic flower editable design
Gold glittery frame background, aesthetic flower editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558039/gold-glittery-frame-background-aesthetic-flower-editable-designView license
Zoar Decorative Painting: "This World and the Next" (c. 1938) by Angelo Bulone
Zoar Decorative Painting: "This World and the Next" (c. 1938) by Angelo Bulone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082407/zoar-decorative-painting-this-world-and-the-next-c-1938-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license
Gold glittery frame background, aesthetic flower editable design
Gold glittery frame background, aesthetic flower editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558129/gold-glittery-frame-background-aesthetic-flower-editable-designView license
Zoar Plaids (c. 1939) by Jerry Guinta
Zoar Plaids (c. 1939) by Jerry Guinta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085296/zoar-plaids-c-1939-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic floral card editable mockup
Aesthetic floral card editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476175/aesthetic-floral-card-editable-mockupView license
Zoar Linens (1938) by Jerry Guinta
Zoar Linens (1938) by Jerry Guinta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082427/zoar-linens-1938-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain license
Gold glittery frame HD wallpaper, aesthetic flower editable design
Gold glittery frame HD wallpaper, aesthetic flower editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714117/gold-glittery-frame-wallpaper-aesthetic-flower-editable-designView license
Zoar Whetstone Case (c. 1937) by Jerry Guinta
Zoar Whetstone Case (c. 1937) by Jerry Guinta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078406/zoar-whetstone-case-c-1937-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage paper collage background
Editable vintage paper collage background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517153/editable-vintage-paper-collage-backgroundView license
Zoar Lock w/ Key (c. 1938) by Angelo Bulone
Zoar Lock w/ Key (c. 1938) by Angelo Bulone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082437/zoar-lock-key-c-1938-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license
Editable poster mockup design
Editable poster mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10590354/editable-poster-mockup-designView license
Pa. German Illustrated Fractur (c. 1939) by Jerry Guinta
Pa. German Illustrated Fractur (c. 1939) by Jerry Guinta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084136/pa-german-illustrated-fractur-c-1939-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain license
Wedding flower frame, colorful botanical editable design
Wedding flower frame, colorful botanical editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162104/wedding-flower-frame-colorful-botanical-editable-designView license
Zoar Embroidered Flannel Petticoat (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Zoar Embroidered Flannel Petticoat (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082439/zoar-embroidered-flannel-petticoat-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Gold glittery frame HD wallpaper, aesthetic flower editable design
Gold glittery frame HD wallpaper, aesthetic flower editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558058/gold-glittery-frame-wallpaper-aesthetic-flower-editable-designView license
Zoar Thread Holder (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Zoar Thread Holder (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082454/zoar-thread-holder-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic blue rose postal, editable collage element design
Aesthetic blue rose postal, editable collage element design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879952/aesthetic-blue-rose-postal-editable-collage-element-designView license
Chenille Embroidery (c. 1937) by O A Kirby
Chenille Embroidery (c. 1937) by O A Kirby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073612/chenille-embroidery-c-1937-kirbyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage blue rose postal, editable collage element design
Vintage blue rose postal, editable collage element design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909603/vintage-blue-rose-postal-editable-collage-element-designView license
Wall Paper (c. 1936) by George Robin
Wall Paper (c. 1936) by George Robin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072393/wall-paper-c-1936-george-robinFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation editable mockup, card design
Wedding invitation editable mockup, card design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12637665/wedding-invitation-editable-mockup-card-designView license
Textile Samples (c. 1938) by Edmond Lorts
Textile Samples (c. 1938) by Edmond Lorts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081943/textile-samples-c-1938-edmond-lortsFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage blue rose postal collage element design
Editable vintage blue rose postal collage element design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909604/editable-vintage-blue-rose-postal-collage-element-designView license
Zoar Fractur Drawing (c. 1937) by John Wilkes
Zoar Fractur Drawing (c. 1937) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078383/zoar-fractur-drawing-c-1937-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor rose design
Editable floral frame, watercolor rose design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684099/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-rose-designView license
Birth Certificate (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
Birth Certificate (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085442/birth-certificate-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor rose flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor rose flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683697/watercolor-rose-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067878/image-pattern-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor rose design
Editable floral frame, watercolor rose design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684098/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-rose-designView license
Manuscript and Miniature (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
Manuscript and Miniature (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075794/manuscript-and-miniature-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor red rose oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor red rose oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683724/watercolor-red-rose-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Penny Bank (c. 1938) by Grace Halpin
Penny Bank (c. 1938) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080958/penny-bank-c-1938-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor rose flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor rose flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683693/watercolor-rose-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Doll - "Elissa" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Doll - "Elissa" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079645/doll-elissa-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Easel wedding sign editable mockup
Easel wedding sign editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12192813/easel-wedding-sign-editable-mockupView license
Tea Apron (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
Tea Apron (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081905/tea-apron-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license