Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagegreeting card photovictorian patternpublic domain pattern rosegreeting card public domainenveloperoseflowerplantZoar Decorated Painting (c. 1938) by Jerry GuintaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 937 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3199 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGold glittery frame background, aesthetic flower editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714115/gold-glittery-frame-background-aesthetic-flower-editable-designView licenseZoar Flute Recorder (c. 1938) by Jerry Guintahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082434/zoar-flute-recorder-c-1938-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain licenseGold glittery frame background, aesthetic flower editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714118/gold-glittery-frame-background-aesthetic-flower-editable-designView licenseZoar Cloth Samples (c. 1937) by Jerry Guintahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078392/zoar-cloth-samples-c-1937-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain licenseGold glittery frame background, aesthetic flower editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558039/gold-glittery-frame-background-aesthetic-flower-editable-designView licenseZoar Decorative Painting: "This World and the Next" (c. 1938) by Angelo Bulonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082407/zoar-decorative-painting-this-world-and-the-next-c-1938-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain licenseGold glittery frame background, aesthetic flower editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558129/gold-glittery-frame-background-aesthetic-flower-editable-designView licenseZoar Plaids (c. 1939) by Jerry Guintahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085296/zoar-plaids-c-1939-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic floral card editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476175/aesthetic-floral-card-editable-mockupView licenseZoar Linens (1938) by Jerry Guintahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082427/zoar-linens-1938-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain licenseGold glittery frame HD wallpaper, aesthetic flower editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714117/gold-glittery-frame-wallpaper-aesthetic-flower-editable-designView licenseZoar Whetstone Case (c. 1937) by Jerry Guintahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078406/zoar-whetstone-case-c-1937-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage paper collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517153/editable-vintage-paper-collage-backgroundView licenseZoar Lock w/ Key (c. 1938) by Angelo Bulonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082437/zoar-lock-key-c-1938-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable poster mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10590354/editable-poster-mockup-designView licensePa. German Illustrated Fractur (c. 1939) by Jerry Guintahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084136/pa-german-illustrated-fractur-c-1939-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain licenseWedding flower frame, colorful botanical editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162104/wedding-flower-frame-colorful-botanical-editable-designView licenseZoar Embroidered Flannel Petticoat (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082439/zoar-embroidered-flannel-petticoat-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseGold glittery frame HD wallpaper, aesthetic flower editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558058/gold-glittery-frame-wallpaper-aesthetic-flower-editable-designView licenseZoar Thread Holder (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082454/zoar-thread-holder-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic blue rose postal, editable collage element designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879952/aesthetic-blue-rose-postal-editable-collage-element-designView licenseChenille Embroidery (c. 1937) by O A Kirbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073612/chenille-embroidery-c-1937-kirbyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage blue rose postal, editable collage element designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909603/vintage-blue-rose-postal-editable-collage-element-designView licenseWall Paper (c. 1936) by George Robinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072393/wall-paper-c-1936-george-robinFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation editable mockup, card designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12637665/wedding-invitation-editable-mockup-card-designView licenseTextile Samples (c. 1938) by Edmond Lortshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081943/textile-samples-c-1938-edmond-lortsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage blue rose postal collage element designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909604/editable-vintage-blue-rose-postal-collage-element-designView licenseZoar Fractur Drawing (c. 1937) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078383/zoar-fractur-drawing-c-1937-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor rose designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684099/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-rose-designView licenseBirth Certificate (c. 1940) by Charles Roadmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085442/birth-certificate-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor rose flower frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683697/watercolor-rose-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067878/image-pattern-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor rose designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684098/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-rose-designView licenseManuscript and Miniature (c. 1937) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075794/manuscript-and-miniature-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor red rose oval frame, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683724/watercolor-red-rose-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView licensePenny Bank (c. 1938) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080958/penny-bank-c-1938-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor rose flower frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683693/watercolor-rose-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView licenseDoll - "Elissa" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079645/doll-elissa-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseEasel wedding sign editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12192813/easel-wedding-sign-editable-mockupView licenseTea Apron (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081905/tea-apron-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license