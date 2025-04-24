rawpixel
Zoar Sewing Basket (c. 1938) by John Wilkes
Laundry products poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686970/laundry-products-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Zoar Tin Coffee Pot and Pail (c. 1938) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082457/zoar-tin-coffee-pot-and-pail-c-1938-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Art festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10270899/art-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Zoar Fractur Drawing (c. 1937) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078383/zoar-fractur-drawing-c-1937-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Laundry products Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345487/laundry-products-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Zoar Apple Basket (c. 1938) by Julius Mihalik
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082396/zoar-apple-basket-c-1938-julius-mihalikFree Image from public domain license
Laundry products Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686973/laundry-products-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Zoar Floor Lighting Device (c. 1938) by Carol Larson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082440/zoar-floor-lighting-device-c-1938-carol-larsonFree Image from public domain license
Museum blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13072016/museum-blog-banner-templateView license
Zoar Embroidered Flannel Petticoat (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082439/zoar-embroidered-flannel-petticoat-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Museum poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708576/museum-poster-templateView license
Zoar Fireplace Tile (c. 1938) by Angelo Bulone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082435/zoar-fireplace-tile-c-1938-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license
Fresh seafood Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944424/fresh-seafood-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Zoar Child's Bed (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082416/zoar-childs-bed-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Brown coquette illustration, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381571/brown-coquette-illustration-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Sewing Basket (c. 1938) by Regina Henderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081412/sewing-basket-c-1938-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain license
Museum poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13072015/museum-poster-templateView license
Zoar Thread Holder (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082454/zoar-thread-holder-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Zoar Decorative Painting: "This World and the Next" (c. 1938) by Angelo Bulone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082407/zoar-decorative-painting-this-world-and-the-next-c-1938-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Birch Bark Sewing Basket (1938) by John Cooke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078626/birch-bark-sewing-basket-1938-john-cookeFree Image from public domain license
Museum Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13072018/museum-facebook-story-templateView license
Zoar Butter Mold (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085293/zoar-butter-mold-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Brown coquette illustration, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381575/brown-coquette-illustration-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Zoar Lock w/ Key (c. 1938) by Angelo Bulone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082437/zoar-lock-key-c-1938-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor bicycle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339647/editable-watercolor-bicycle-design-element-setView license
Zoar Decorated Painting (c. 1938) by Jerry Guinta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082417/zoar-decorated-painting-c-1938-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor bicycle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339539/editable-watercolor-bicycle-design-element-setView license
Zoar Flute Recorder (c. 1938) by Jerry Guinta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082434/zoar-flute-recorder-c-1938-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor bicycle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339587/editable-watercolor-bicycle-design-element-setView license
Head Pad (c. 1937) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075193/head-pad-c-1937-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor bicycle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339648/editable-watercolor-bicycle-design-element-setView license
Butter Tub (1938) by Eugene C Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078995/butter-tub-1938-eugene-millerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor red coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15251879/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-design-element-setView license
Goat (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080038/goat-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Spark Lamp (c. 1938) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081720/spark-lamp-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Laundry products blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686966/laundry-products-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Peg Lamp (c. 1938) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080948/peg-lamp-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain license