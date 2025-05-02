rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Zoar Floor Lighting Device (c. 1938) by Carol Larson
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingslightingfloorphotoantique
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Zoar Lock w/ Key (c. 1938) by Angelo Bulone
Zoar Lock w/ Key (c. 1938) by Angelo Bulone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082437/zoar-lock-key-c-1938-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Zoar Sewing Basket (c. 1938) by John Wilkes
Zoar Sewing Basket (c. 1938) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082438/zoar-sewing-basket-c-1938-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Street wall editable mockup
Street wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12176405/street-wall-editable-mockupView license
Zoar Embroidered Flannel Petticoat (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Zoar Embroidered Flannel Petticoat (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082439/zoar-embroidered-flannel-petticoat-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Zoar Fireplace Tile (c. 1938) by Angelo Bulone
Zoar Fireplace Tile (c. 1938) by Angelo Bulone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082435/zoar-fireplace-tile-c-1938-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Zoar Apple Basket (c. 1938) by Julius Mihalik
Zoar Apple Basket (c. 1938) by Julius Mihalik
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082396/zoar-apple-basket-c-1938-julius-mihalikFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Zoar Tin Coffee Pot and Pail (c. 1938) by John Wilkes
Zoar Tin Coffee Pot and Pail (c. 1938) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082457/zoar-tin-coffee-pot-and-pail-c-1938-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage sitting room , editable oil painting
Vintage sitting room , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790401/vintage-sitting-room-editable-oil-paintingView license
Zoar Child's Bed (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Zoar Child's Bed (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082416/zoar-childs-bed-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage sitting room , editable oil painting
Vintage sitting room , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785595/vintage-sitting-room-editable-oil-paintingView license
Zoar Thread Holder (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Zoar Thread Holder (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082454/zoar-thread-holder-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Chess tournament Instagram post template, editable text
Chess tournament Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597420/chess-tournament-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Zoar Decorative Painting: "This World and the Next" (c. 1938) by Angelo Bulone
Zoar Decorative Painting: "This World and the Next" (c. 1938) by Angelo Bulone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082407/zoar-decorative-painting-this-world-and-the-next-c-1938-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame, editable realistic wall
Picture frame, editable realistic wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887516/picture-frame-editable-realistic-wallView license
Zoar Shingle Axe (c. 1937) by Clarence Horton
Zoar Shingle Axe (c. 1937) by Clarence Horton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078420/zoar-shingle-axe-c-1937-clarence-hortonFree Image from public domain license
Influencer sponsorship Instagram post template, editable text
Influencer sponsorship Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600193/influencer-sponsorship-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Zoar Decorated Painting (c. 1938) by Jerry Guinta
Zoar Decorated Painting (c. 1938) by Jerry Guinta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082417/zoar-decorated-painting-c-1938-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Zoar Fat Lamp (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmer
Zoar Fat Lamp (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078384/zoar-fat-lamp-c-1937-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Match day poster template, editable text and design
Match day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731060/match-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Zoar Flute Recorder (c. 1938) by Jerry Guinta
Zoar Flute Recorder (c. 1938) by Jerry Guinta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082434/zoar-flute-recorder-c-1938-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain license
Digital marketing Instagram post template, editable text
Digital marketing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600104/digital-marketing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Painting on Velvet (c. 1936) by Carol Larson
Painting on Velvet (c. 1936) by Carol Larson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067493/painting-velvet-c-1936-carol-larsonFree Image from public domain license
Match day Instagram post template, editable text
Match day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597464/match-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080707/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10567755/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView license
Pa. German Earthenware Bowl (c. 1938) by Jessica Price
Pa. German Earthenware Bowl (c. 1938) by Jessica Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080796/pa-german-earthenware-bowl-c-1938-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081960/tie-back-c-1938-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Wooden frame mockup, editable design
Wooden frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9262042/wooden-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Storm Lamp (c. 1938) by James McLellan
Storm Lamp (c. 1938) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081827/storm-lamp-c-1938-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Digital media & marketing Instagram post template, editable text
Digital media & marketing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599887/digital-media-marketing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080689/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView license
Skid Shoe for Horse (c. 1938) by Samuel Faigin
Skid Shoe for Horse (c. 1938) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081665/skid-shoe-for-horse-c-1938-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license