rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
"Justice" (c. 1939) by John W Kelleher
Save
Edit Image
justicefacepersonartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingssculpture
Women's rights Instagram story template
Women's rights Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118238/womens-rights-instagram-story-templateView license
Tea Importer's Sign (c. 1939) by Dorothy Van Dunker and John W Kelleher
Tea Importer's Sign (c. 1939) by Dorothy Van Dunker and John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084867/tea-importers-sign-c-1939-dorothy-van-dunker-and-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Equal rights poster template
Equal rights poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824040/equal-rights-poster-templateView license
Fireman's Hat (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
Fireman's Hat (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083483/firemans-hat-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain license
Women's rights poster template
Women's rights poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408336/womens-rights-poster-templateView license
Commemorative Coverlet (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
Commemorative Coverlet (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083161/commemorative-coverlet-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Celebrate freedom poster template
Celebrate freedom poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824045/celebrate-freedom-poster-templateView license
Figurehead (1935/1942) by John W Kelleher
Figurehead (1935/1942) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060464/figurehead-19351942-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
Figurehead (1935/1942) by John W Kelleher
Figurehead (1935/1942) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060499/figurehead-19351942-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Equal rights poster template, editable text and design
Equal rights poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653660/equal-rights-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Primitive Bust (c. 1939) by John Sullivan
Primitive Bust (c. 1939) by John Sullivan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084336/primitive-bust-c-1939-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain license
Equal rights Instagram story template, editable text
Equal rights Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653667/equal-rights-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Wall Decoration (c. 1939) by John Collins
Wall Decoration (c. 1939) by John Collins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085087/wall-decoration-c-1939-john-collinsFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist Facebook story template
Music playlist Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView license
Goat (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
Goat (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080038/goat-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView license
Sacred Cod (1940) by John W Kelleher
Sacred Cod (1940) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086641/sacred-cod-1940-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist blog banner template
Music playlist blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098982/music-playlist-blog-banner-templateView license
Shaker Cabinet (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Cabinet (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076944/shaker-cabinet-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist poster template
Music playlist poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView license
Closet and Drawers (c. 1938) by Winslow Rich and John W Kelleher
Closet and Drawers (c. 1938) by Winslow Rich and John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079352/closet-and-drawers-c-1938-winslow-rich-and-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Pink women's right protest background, editable design
Pink women's right protest background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11520445/pink-womens-right-protest-background-editable-designView license
Shaker Newel Post (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Newel Post (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076990/shaker-newel-post-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Equal rights Instagram post template, editable text
Equal rights Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9997069/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Trick Bank (c. 1939) by Edward W Buechner
Trick Bank (c. 1939) by Edward W Buechner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085001/trick-bank-c-1939-edward-buechnerFree Image from public domain license
Self-love Instagram post template, editable text
Self-love Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552466/self-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Table (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
Table (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081873/table-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist Instagram post template
Music playlist Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775607/music-playlist-instagram-post-templateView license
Shaker Secretary Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Secretary Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077009/shaker-secretary-desk-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center Instagram post template, editable text
Buddhist center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466706/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll (c. 1939) by John Sullivan
Doll (c. 1939) by John Sullivan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083300/doll-c-1939-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable text
Buddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467779/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Metal Indian Weather Vane (c. 1940) by John W Kelleher
Metal Indian Weather Vane (c. 1940) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086339/metal-indian-weather-vane-c-1940-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Blue women's right protest background, editable design
Blue women's right protest background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11523851/blue-womens-right-protest-background-editable-designView license
Bandbox Design (c. 1939) by Walter Doran
Bandbox Design (c. 1939) by Walter Doran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082596/bandbox-design-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain license
Blue women's right protest background, editable design
Blue women's right protest background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11520455/blue-womens-right-protest-background-editable-designView license
Shaker Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Desk (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076972/shaker-desk-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Pink women's right protest background, editable design
Pink women's right protest background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11523782/pink-womens-right-protest-background-editable-designView license
Circus Wagon Figure (c. 1939) by John Matulis
Circus Wagon Figure (c. 1939) by John Matulis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083098/circus-wagon-figure-c-1939-john-matulisFree Image from public domain license