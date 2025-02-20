Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewatercolor glass bottleartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsglassdrinkphoto"Liberty" Glass Bottle (c. 1939) by Maud M HolmeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 910 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3106 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSip and Paint poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714270/sip-and-paint-poster-templateView license"Liberty" Bottle (1935/1942) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058741/liberty-bottle-19351942-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseWine of Italy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667531/wine-italy-poster-templateView licenseGlass (1935/1942) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060697/glass-19351942-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas party planner poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725538/christmas-party-planner-poster-template-and-designView licenseQuilt Applique Pattern (c. 1939) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084390/quilt-applique-pattern-c-1939-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseCheers to new beginningshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719238/cheers-new-beginningsView licenseDouble Star Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083352/double-star-patchwork-quilt-c-1939-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseSea turtle plastic pollution illustration, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235251/sea-turtle-plastic-pollution-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView licenseHandwoven Table Cover (c. 1940) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086024/handwoven-table-cover-c-1940-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseRomantic Champagne dinner Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482776/romantic-champagne-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePieced Quilt - "Star Pattern" (c. 1938) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080978/pieced-quilt-star-pattern-c-1938-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseGlass bottle mockup, editable box designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867091/glass-bottle-mockup-editable-box-designView licenseHandwoven Table Cover (c. 1940) by Alfred Walbeck and Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086013/handwoven-table-cover-c-1940-alfred-walbeck-and-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseChampagne time Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719166/champagne-time-instagram-post-templateView licenseCard for Spinning Wheel (c. 1938) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079078/card-for-spinning-wheel-c-1938-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseWater drinking reminder Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428290/water-drinking-reminder-facebook-post-templateView licenseSpinning Wheel (c. 1938) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081725/spinning-wheel-c-1938-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseHappy hour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599401/happy-hour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWhiskey Flask (c. 1939) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085222/whiskey-flask-c-1939-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075150/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseBeer Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931851/beer-facebook-post-templateView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075140/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licensePassover celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572121/passover-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licenseWine Glass (c. 1939) by Edward White and May Hayshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085236/wine-glass-c-1939-edward-white-and-may-haysFree Image from public domain licenseRefreshing water Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428322/refreshing-water-facebook-post-templateView licensePieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076379/pieced-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseWine of Italy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443737/wine-italy-poster-templateView licensePieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076380/pieced-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseHouse party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598104/house-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGoblet (c. 1939) by Edward Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083636/goblet-c-1939-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseGreek cuisine Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467259/greek-cuisine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMetal Vase (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075863/metal-vase-c-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseBeer garden poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696127/beer-garden-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShoe Blacking Bottle (c. 1939) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084597/shoe-blacking-bottle-c-1939-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseNatural wine Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671300/natural-wine-instagram-post-templateView licenseAmerican "Bohemian" Glass Mug (c. 1939) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082469/american-bohemian-glass-mug-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseBeer time Instagram story template, Facebook storyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596915/beer-time-instagram-story-template-facebook-storyView licenseGoblet (c. 1936) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066165/goblet-c-1936-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license