Zoar Thread Holder (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
New video Instagram story template
Zoar Embroidered Flannel Petticoat (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
Zoar Child's Bed (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Influencer Instagram story template
Zoar Calendar (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmer
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
Zoar Fat Lamp (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmer
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Lamp (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Clothing donation poster template, editable text and design
Pottery Lamp (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Antique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Zoar Bonnet (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmer
Mattress ad Facebook post template
Zoar Summer Bonnet (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmer
Learn more gain more quote Instagram post template
Painted Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka
Baby shower Instagram post template, editable text
Zoar Door Panels (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmer
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Lamp (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Van Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Trastero (chest) (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
Hotel deals Facebook post template
Double Mold (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Chest-On-Chest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson
Baby shower greeting poster template, editable text and design
Zoar Blue Bonnet Cabinet (c. 1940) by Angelo Bulone
Clothing donation Instagram post template, editable text
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmer
Antique home decor background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Doll Cradle (c. 1938) by Orville Cline
Antique home decor off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Box Desk (c. 1938) by Leo Drozdoff
Time to donate Instagram post template, editable text
Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
