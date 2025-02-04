Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagethreadtapeartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbedZoar Thread Holder (c. 1938) by Fritz BoehmerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 879 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2999 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNew video Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14055111/new-video-instagram-story-templateView licenseZoar Embroidered Flannel Petticoat (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082439/zoar-embroidered-flannel-petticoat-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cushion cover mockup, bedding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView licenseZoar Child's Bed (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082416/zoar-childs-bed-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseInfluencer Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14055157/influencer-instagram-story-templateView licenseZoar Calendar (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078373/zoar-calendar-c-1937-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom interior mockup, editable wall designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView licenseZoar Fat Lamp (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078384/zoar-fat-lamp-c-1937-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLamp (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080481/lamp-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseClothing donation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711468/clothing-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePottery Lamp (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081113/pottery-lamp-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082123/antique-home-decor-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseZoar Bonnet (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078368/zoar-bonnet-c-1937-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseMattress ad Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825265/mattress-facebook-post-templateView licenseZoar Summer Bonnet (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078409/zoar-summer-bonnet-c-1937-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseLearn more gain more quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686417/learn-more-gain-more-quote-instagram-post-templateView licensePainted Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080888/painted-chest-drawers-c-1938-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597303/baby-shower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseZoar Door Panels (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078400/zoar-door-panels-c-1937-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseLamp (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080475/lamp-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081825/png-art-artwork-bedView licenseTrastero (chest) (c. 1939) by Margery Parishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084985/trastero-chest-c-1939-margery-parishFree Image from public domain licenseHotel deals Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985749/hotel-deals-facebook-post-templateView licenseDouble Mold (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079684/double-mold-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621521/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseChest-On-Chest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079205/chest-on-chest-c-1938-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower greeting poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721788/baby-shower-greeting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseZoar Blue Bonnet Cabinet (c. 1940) by Angelo Bulonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087266/zoar-blue-bonnet-cabinet-c-1940-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain licenseClothing donation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597857/clothing-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1937) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074910/flat-iron-holder-c-1937-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072286/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView licenseDoll Cradle (c. 1938) by Orville Clinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079646/doll-cradle-c-1938-orville-clineFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072269/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079195/chest-drawers-c-1938-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055768/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView licenseBox Desk (c. 1938) by Leo Drozdoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078730/box-desk-c-1938-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain licenseTime to donate Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597862/time-donate-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079534/cupboard-c-1938-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license