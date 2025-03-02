rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Altar Chimes (c. 1939) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Save
Edit Image
crossartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingssymbolphoto
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597073/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084420/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084428/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Napoleon illustration editable design, community remix
Napoleon illustration editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858368/napoleon-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView license
Restoration Drawing: Detail of Arch, Main Doorway, and Door, Mission-House (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Restoration Drawing: Detail of Arch, Main Doorway, and Door, Mission-House (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076753/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Achieve success Instagram post template
Achieve success Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206694/achieve-success-instagram-post-templateView license
Iron Window Grille (1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Iron Window Grille (1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066605/iron-window-grille-1936-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Plan for success Instagram post template
Plan for success Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267320/plan-for-success-instagram-post-templateView license
Restoration Drawing Wall Painting and Door, Facade Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Restoration Drawing Wall Painting and Door, Facade Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076762/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Wall mockup, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Wall mockup, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8860168/wall-mockup-editable-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Wall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077926/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Easter celebration blog banner template
Easter celebration blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461251/easter-celebration-blog-banner-templateView license
Door, Facade of Mission House (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Door, Facade of Mission House (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074468/door-facade-mission-house-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079964/image-cloud-tree-skyView license
Reconstruction of Interior (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Reconstruction of Interior (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076724/reconstruction-interior-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Historical editable Facebook post template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
Historical editable Facebook post template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050404/historical-editable-facebook-post-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView license
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting; Door (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting; Door (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076765/image-art-watercolour-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597024/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Restoration Drawing (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Restoration Drawing (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076739/restoration-drawing-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy poster template, customizable design & text
Horse riding academy poster template, customizable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView license
Wall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Wall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077917/image-art-watercolour-wallFree Image from public domain license
Palm Sunday service poster template
Palm Sunday service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714326/palm-sunday-service-poster-templateView license
Iron Grille at Window: Restoration Drawing (1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
Iron Grille at Window: Restoration Drawing (1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066592/image-art-watercolour-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy flyer template, editable ad
Horse riding academy flyer template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView license
Corbel (1939) by Harry Mann Waddell
Corbel (1939) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083191/corbel-1939-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Bonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
Bonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050231/bonaparte-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView license
Spur (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Eva Fox
Spur (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Eva Fox
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071802/spur-c-1936-harry-mann-waddell-and-eva-foxFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass poster template
Pottery masterclass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView license
Grille Doors of Wood (c. 1939) by Harry Mann Waddell
Grille Doors of Wood (c. 1939) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083672/grille-doors-wood-c-1939-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Holy week blog banner template
Holy week blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461271/holy-week-blog-banner-templateView license
Side of Original Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Side of Original Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071043/side-original-confessional-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Museum Instagram post template, editable design and text
Museum Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9502518/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portion of Original Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Portion of Original Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068037/portion-original-weather-vane-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy email header template, editable text & design
Horse riding academy email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240877/horse-riding-academy-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Bit (c. 1939) by Harry Mann Waddell
Bit (c. 1939) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082717/bit-c-1939-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Horse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240898/horse-riding-academy-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Spanish Southwest: Hat (c. 1939) by Harry Mann Waddell
Spanish Southwest: Hat (c. 1939) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084711/spanish-southwest-hat-c-1939-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license
Spring getaway Instagram post template
Spring getaway Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972721/spring-getaway-instagram-post-templateView license
Baptismal Font (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Baptismal Font (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072959/baptismal-font-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license