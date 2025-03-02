Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecrossartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingssymbolphotoAltar Chimes (c. 1939) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey HoltOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 844 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2880 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBaby shower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597073/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084420/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084428/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858368/napoleon-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseRestoration Drawing: Detail of Arch, Main Doorway, and Door, Mission-House (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076753/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve success Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206694/achieve-success-instagram-post-templateView licenseIron Window Grille (1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066605/iron-window-grille-1936-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licensePlan for success Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267320/plan-for-success-instagram-post-templateView licenseRestoration Drawing Wall Painting and Door, Facade Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076762/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseWall mockup, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8860168/wall-mockup-editable-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077926/image-wood-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseEaster celebration blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461251/easter-celebration-blog-banner-templateView licenseDoor, Facade of Mission House (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074468/door-facade-mission-house-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseModern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079964/image-cloud-tree-skyView licenseReconstruction of Interior (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076724/reconstruction-interior-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseHistorical editable Facebook post template with portrait of Napoleon Bonapartehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050404/historical-editable-facebook-post-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Painting; Door (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076765/image-art-watercolour-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597024/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRestoration Drawing (1937) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076739/restoration-drawing-1937-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseWall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077917/image-art-watercolour-wallFree Image from public domain licensePalm Sunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714326/palm-sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseIron Grille at Window: Restoration Drawing (1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066592/image-art-watercolour-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView licenseCorbel (1939) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083191/corbel-1939-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseBonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonapartehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050231/bonaparte-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView licenseSpur (c. 1936) by Harry Mann Waddell and Eva Foxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071802/spur-c-1936-harry-mann-waddell-and-eva-foxFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView licenseGrille Doors of Wood (c. 1939) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083672/grille-doors-wood-c-1939-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseHoly week blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461271/holy-week-blog-banner-templateView licenseSide of Original Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071043/side-original-confessional-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9502518/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortion of Original Weather Vane (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068037/portion-original-weather-vane-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240877/horse-riding-academy-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseBit (c. 1939) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082717/bit-c-1939-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240898/horse-riding-academy-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseSpanish Southwest: Hat (c. 1939) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084711/spanish-southwest-hat-c-1939-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain licenseSpring getaway Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972721/spring-getaway-instagram-post-templateView licenseBaptismal Font (1937) by Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072959/baptismal-font-1937-harry-mann-waddellFree Image from public domain license