Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingschinesephotoantiqueAltar for Chinese Temple (c. 1939) by Vera Van VorisOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 852 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2908 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPottery masterclass poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView licenseChinese Altar Tray (c. 1939) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083078/chinese-altar-tray-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView licenseHand-carved Cabinet (c. 1937) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075102/hand-carved-cabinet-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680432/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseCarved Wooden Crucifix (c. 1939) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082971/carved-wooden-crucifix-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseMissal Holder (c. 1939) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084015/missal-holder-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licensePottery masterclass blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879364/pottery-masterclass-blog-banner-templateView licenseBarber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082609/barber-pole-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseCarved Statue of the Virgin Mary (c. 1939) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082965/carved-statue-the-virgin-mary-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682612/aesthetic-crafts-studio-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseHead of a Clown Marionette (c. 1939) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083735/head-clown-marionette-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseReceptacle for Peanut Oil (c. 1939) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084402/receptacle-for-peanut-oil-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKas (c. 1939) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083876/kas-c-1939-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePanel Door (c. 1939) by Angeline Starrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084186/panel-door-c-1939-angeline-starrFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987314/lunar-new-year-card-templateView licenseChest (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083004/chest-c-1939-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925248/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseKas (c. 1939) by David Dorfmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083864/kas-c-1939-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987318/new-year-greeting-card-templateView licenseWardrobe (c. 1939) by Lee Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085135/wardrobe-c-1939-lee-brownFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday blog banner template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8996434/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseCorner Cupboard (c. 1939) by Leslie Macklemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083185/corner-cupboard-c-1939-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915729/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseChest with Drawer (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083042/chest-with-drawer-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059565/editable-vintage-animal-home-decor-sculpture-set-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSecretary (c. 1939) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084525/secretary-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseWhite picture frame mockup, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Joe Brennanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083020/chest-drawers-c-1939-joe-brennanFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlour Bin (c. 1939) by Grace Bolserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083574/flour-bin-c-1939-grace-bolserFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663037/bird-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSecretary (c. 1939) by Josephine Prado and Rosa Riverohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084522/secretary-c-1939-josephine-prado-and-rosa-riveroFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669387/japanese-bamboo-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTrastero (chest) (c. 1939) by Margery Parishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084985/trastero-chest-c-1939-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license