rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Altar for Chinese Temple (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingschinesephotoantique
Pottery masterclass poster template
Pottery masterclass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView license
Chinese Altar Tray (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Chinese Altar Tray (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083078/chinese-altar-tray-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView license
Hand-carved Cabinet (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Hand-carved Cabinet (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075102/hand-carved-cabinet-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680432/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Carved Wooden Crucifix (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Carved Wooden Crucifix (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082971/carved-wooden-crucifix-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Missal Holder (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Missal Holder (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084015/missal-holder-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass blog banner template
Pottery masterclass blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879364/pottery-masterclass-blog-banner-templateView license
Barber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Barber Pole (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082609/barber-pole-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Carved Statue of the Virgin Mary (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Carved Statue of the Virgin Mary (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082965/carved-statue-the-virgin-mary-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template, editable design
Aesthetic crafts studio Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682612/aesthetic-crafts-studio-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Head of a Clown Marionette (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Head of a Clown Marionette (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083735/head-clown-marionette-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Receptacle for Peanut Oil (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
Receptacle for Peanut Oil (c. 1939) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084402/receptacle-for-peanut-oil-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kas (c. 1939) by Arthur Johnson
Kas (c. 1939) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083876/kas-c-1939-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Panel Door (c. 1939) by Angeline Starr
Panel Door (c. 1939) by Angeline Starr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084186/panel-door-c-1939-angeline-starrFree Image from public domain license
Lunar New Year card template
Lunar New Year card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987314/lunar-new-year-card-templateView license
Chest (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Cartier
Chest (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083004/chest-c-1939-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
Happy birthday Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925248/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Kas (c. 1939) by David Dorfman
Kas (c. 1939) by David Dorfman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083864/kas-c-1939-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain license
New Year greeting card template
New Year greeting card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987318/new-year-greeting-card-templateView license
Wardrobe (c. 1939) by Lee Brown
Wardrobe (c. 1939) by Lee Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085135/wardrobe-c-1939-lee-brownFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday blog banner template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
Happy birthday blog banner template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8996434/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Corner Cupboard (c. 1939) by Leslie Macklem
Corner Cupboard (c. 1939) by Leslie Macklem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083185/corner-cupboard-c-1939-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
Happy birthday Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915729/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Chest with Drawer (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
Chest with Drawer (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083042/chest-with-drawer-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059565/editable-vintage-animal-home-decor-sculpture-set-psd-remixed-rawpixelView license
Secretary (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
Secretary (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084525/secretary-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Joe Brennan
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Joe Brennan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083020/chest-drawers-c-1939-joe-brennanFree Image from public domain license
Bird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.
Bird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Flour Bin (c. 1939) by Grace Bolser
Flour Bin (c. 1939) by Grace Bolser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083574/flour-bin-c-1939-grace-bolserFree Image from public domain license
Bird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Bird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663037/bird-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Secretary (c. 1939) by Josephine Prado and Rosa Rivero
Secretary (c. 1939) by Josephine Prado and Rosa Rivero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084522/secretary-c-1939-josephine-prado-and-rosa-riveroFree Image from public domain license
Japanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese bamboo ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669387/japanese-bamboo-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Trastero (chest) (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
Trastero (chest) (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084985/trastero-chest-c-1939-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license