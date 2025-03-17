rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
"Tamanend" Figurehead (c. 1939) by Douglas Campbell
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolourpublic domainportraitpaintingssculpture
Music playlist Facebook story template
Music playlist Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView license
Boy's Jacket (c. 1939) by Douglas Campbell
Boy's Jacket (c. 1939) by Douglas Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082777/boys-jacket-c-1939-douglas-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView license
Figurehead (c. 1939) by George Constantine
Figurehead (c. 1939) by George Constantine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083465/figurehead-c-1939-george-constantineFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist blog banner template
Music playlist blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098982/music-playlist-blog-banner-templateView license
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Robert Pohle
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074755/figurehead-c-1937-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist poster template
Music playlist poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView license
Figurehead from Bark "George" (c. 1939) by Mary E Humes
Figurehead from Bark "George" (c. 1939) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083459/figurehead-from-bark-george-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist Instagram post template
Music playlist Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775607/music-playlist-instagram-post-templateView license
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Louis Plogsted
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Louis Plogsted
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074754/figurehead-c-1937-louis-plogstedFree Image from public domain license
Art & History class poster template, editable gradient design
Art & History class poster template, editable gradient design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18790182/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-gradient-designView license
"Belle of Oregon" Figurehead (c. 1939) by Elisabeth Fulda
"Belle of Oregon" Figurehead (c. 1939) by Elisabeth Fulda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082448/belle-oregon-figurehead-c-1939-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain license
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Figurehead: Turk's Head (c. 1937) by Henry Murphy
Figurehead: Turk's Head (c. 1937) by Henry Murphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074771/figurehead-turks-head-c-1937-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1938) by Irving I Smith
Figurehead (c. 1938) by Irving I Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079862/figurehead-c-1938-irving-smithFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberg
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074753/figurehead-c-1937-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead: Warrior (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
Figurehead: Warrior (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079883/figurehead-warrior-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Pink cloud head png, mental health remix, editable design
Pink cloud head png, mental health remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9808181/pink-cloud-head-png-mental-health-remix-editable-designView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Douglas Campbell
Quilt (c. 1939) by Douglas Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084367/quilt-c-1939-douglas-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
"William Wirt" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Molly Bodenstein
"William Wirt" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Molly Bodenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078442/william-wirt-figurehead-c-1938-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead "General Schofield" (c. 1939) by Molly Bodenstein
Figurehead "General Schofield" (c. 1939) by Molly Bodenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083470/figurehead-general-schofield-c-1939-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Pieced Quilt (c. 1939) by Douglas Campbell
Pieced Quilt (c. 1939) by Douglas Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084229/pieced-quilt-c-1939-douglas-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Frances Cohen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074764/figurehead-c-1937-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
Figurehead (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065951/figurehead-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1938) by Irving I Smith
Figurehead (c. 1938) by Irving I Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079868/figurehead-c-1938-irving-smithFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead: "C. Perry" (c. 1938) by Elizabeth Moutal
Figurehead: "C. Perry" (c. 1938) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079875/figurehead-c-perry-c-1938-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1936) by Richard F Smith
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1936) by Richard F Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065096/cigar-store-indian-c-1936-richard-smithFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Stone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Stone Gate Post (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084778/stone-gate-post-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license