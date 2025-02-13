Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsjewelryspiralphotowheelAndirons (c. 1939) by Ethel DouganOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 886 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3024 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseSaddle Blanket (1939) by Ethel Douganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084473/saddle-blanket-1939-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain licenseAstronaut in space surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672524/astronaut-space-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseIron Bit (1939) by Ethel Douganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083819/iron-bit-1939-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain licenseAstronaut and rocket surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663611/astronaut-and-rocket-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseLocket (c. 1938) by Vincent Burzyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080547/locket-c-1938-vincent-burzyFree Image from public domain licenseArt stationery element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994386/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView licenseSuffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Hendererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084825/suffolk-latch-c-1939-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain licenseArt stationery element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994384/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView licenseAndirons (right and left) (c. 1939) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082489/andirons-right-and-left-c-1939-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor compass, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408997/watercolor-compass-editable-remix-designView licenseJewelry (c. 1939) by Kalamian Waltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083849/jewelry-c-1939-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor compass, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891621/watercolor-compass-editable-remix-designView licenseIron Bit (1938) by Ethel Douganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080328/iron-bit-1938-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor compass png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10871301/watercolor-compass-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseDouble Ox Yoke (1938) by Ethel Douganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079679/double-yoke-1938-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor compass, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891539/watercolor-compass-editable-remix-designView licenseSnaffle Bit (1938) by Ethel Douganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081715/snaffle-bit-1938-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseBandbox (section) (c. 1939) by David Dorfmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082588/bandbox-section-c-1939-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor compass mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10871468/watercolor-compass-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Stove and Plate (c. 1939) by William H Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084150/pa-german-stove-and-plate-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor compass mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891567/watercolor-compass-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWallpaper (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085123/wallpaper-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor compass, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10871571/watercolor-compass-editable-remix-designView licenseReredos-Mission San Juan Bautista (1938) by Ethel Douganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081245/reredos-mission-san-juan-bautista-1938-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage floral compass, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237714/png-beige-bloom-blossomView licenseToy Stove (c. 1939) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084983/toy-stove-c-1939-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884685/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseTie-back (c. 1939) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084903/tie-back-c-1939-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10331243/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseWarming Pan (c. 1939) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085153/warming-pan-c-1939-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10807874/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseJewelry Button (c. 1940) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086178/jewelry-button-c-1940-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884682/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox - Firemen Scene (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082597/bandbox-firemen-scene-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884693/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseGlass Tray (c. 1939) by Henry Moranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083638/glass-tray-c-1939-henry-moranFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sailboat, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10807977/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView licenseMourning Ring (c. 1936) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067219/mourning-ring-c-1936-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license