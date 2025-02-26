Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain abstractabstractminimalist arttextureplantartdesignpublic domainBaby's Bonnet (c. 1939) by Richard WhitakerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 982 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3260 x 3982 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDesign workshop poster template, editable aesthetic blurred designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18588840/design-workshop-poster-template-editable-aesthetic-blurred-designView licenseBaby's Cap (c. 1938) by Richard Whitakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078518/babys-cap-c-1938-richard-whitakerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Cute abstract Memphis plant design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598881/editable-cute-abstract-memphis-plant-design-element-setView licensePin Tray (c. 1939) by Helen Hobarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084246/pin-tray-c-1939-helen-hobartFree Image from public domain licenseBooks donation Instagram story template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20811684/books-donation-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseParlor Flower Stand (c. 1939) by Nicholas Zupahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084191/parlor-flower-stand-c-1939-nicholas-zupaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Cute abstract Memphis plant design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598880/editable-cute-abstract-memphis-plant-design-element-setView licenseMan's Night Cap (c. 1936) by Doris Beerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067032/mans-night-cap-c-1936-doris-beerFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCutwork Lace Bib (c. 1938) by Richard Whitakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079555/cutwork-lace-bib-c-1938-richard-whitakerFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLace Collar (1935/1942) by Richard Whitakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061129/lace-collar-19351942-richard-whitakerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Cute abstract Memphis plant design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599068/editable-cute-abstract-memphis-plant-design-element-setView licenseRobin (German?) (c. 1939) by John Thorsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084444/robin-german-c-1939-john-thorsenFree Image from public domain licenseSummer holiday poster template, aesthetic beige editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18287923/summer-holiday-poster-template-aesthetic-beige-editable-designView licenseWedding Bonnet (c. 1937) by Louis Maldarellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078146/wedding-bonnet-c-1937-louis-maldarelliFree Image from public domain licenseFloral boutique Instagram post template, editable patterned designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18849094/floral-boutique-instagram-post-template-editable-patterned-designView licenseParian Ware Syrup Pitcher (1935/1942) by Richard Whitakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061550/parian-ware-syrup-pitcher-19351942-richard-whitakerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Cute abstract Memphis plant design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599061/editable-cute-abstract-memphis-plant-design-element-setView licenseBonnet (c. 1936) by Herbert Marshhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064387/bonnet-c-1936-herbert-marshFree Image from public domain licenseWorkshop poster template, aesthetic beige editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18289460/workshop-poster-template-aesthetic-beige-editable-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1939) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085027/trivet-c-1939-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseForest paper craft illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12233861/forest-paper-craft-illustration-editable-designView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1940) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089332/cream-pitcher-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseArt crafts workshop poster template, editable aesthetic blurred designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18592351/art-crafts-workshop-poster-template-editable-aesthetic-blurred-designView licenseGlass Vase (1935/1942) by Richard Whitakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060727/glass-vase-19351942-richard-whitakerFree Image from public domain licenseCocoa powder blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967493/cocoa-powder-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCoffee Grinder (c. 1939) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083144/coffee-grinder-c-1939-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseBonnet (1935/1942) by Dorothy M Gerhardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059218/bonnet-19351942-dorothy-gerhardFree Image from public domain licenseCocoa powder social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967494/cocoa-powder-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseCast Iron Table Bell (c. 1941) by Adele Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087469/cast-iron-table-bell-c-1941-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain licenseSave the trees word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9442165/save-the-trees-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Butter Mold (1935/1942) by C Mansfieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061429/pa-german-butter-mold-19351942-mansfieldFree Image from public domain licenseCondolences quote phone wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20771117/condolences-quote-phone-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseQuaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Hedwig Emanuelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076627/quaker-bonnet-c-1937-hedwig-emanuelFree Image from public domain licenseProtect nature word editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332660/protect-nature-word-editable-collage-artView licenseFireside Bellows (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074852/fireside-bellows-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseMind is everything poster template, aesthetic beige editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18286520/mind-everything-poster-template-aesthetic-beige-editable-designView licenseTie-back (c. 1941) by Harry Jenningshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088256/tie-back-c-1941-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain license