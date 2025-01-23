rawpixel
Baby Dress (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Detail of Quilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
New collection poster template
Chemise (c. 1939) by Jean Peszel
Elegant linen drawstring bag mockup, customizable design
Quilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
New collection Instagram post template
Child's Dress (c. 1939) by Florence Grant Brown
New collection Instagram story template
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Shopping guide blog banner template, editable text
Baby Dress (c. 1939) by Manuel G Runyan
Big sale poster template, editable text and design
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Fashion sale poster template, editable text and design
Bookmark (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrock
Big sale blog banner template, editable text
Baby Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Sports club post template, editable social media design
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Fashion design course Instagram post template, editable text
Baby's Shirt (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Tulip Pattern Quilt (1935/1942) by Fred Hassebrock
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Wrought Iron Pot Hooks (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrock
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Bench in Cemetary Lot (c. 1941) by Fred Hassebrock
Summer vacation, animal watercolor editable remix
Baby Dress (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Doll's Dress and Shift (1935/1942) by Rosalia Lane
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Drawing Instrument Box (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Hans Mangelsdorf
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Tea Kettle (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
