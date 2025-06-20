Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagepatternfloralpersonwatercolorvintagefloral patternpublic domainillustrationBall Dress (c. 1939) by Edith MagnetteOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 869 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2967 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseBall Dress (c. 1938) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078545/ball-dress-c-1938-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseMan's Coat (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083959/mans-coat-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseDress (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083381/dress-c-1939-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715504/sandro-botticellis-woman-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079719/dress-c-1938-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseRiding Habit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084417/riding-habit-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's sticker, F Champenois Daydream, famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668876/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065731/dress-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseFree mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView licenseGirl's Chintz Dress (1938) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080029/girls-chintz-dress-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10409337/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView licenseBustle Dress (c. 1939) by Mina Greenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082850/bustle-dress-c-1939-mina-greeneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408087/watercolor-bride-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1939) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083401/dress-c-1939-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10409016/watercolor-bride-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074565/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884619/watercolor-bride-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079711/dress-c-1938-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884618/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074516/dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884621/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView licenseStreet Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077500/street-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360562/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074514/dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715483/sandro-botticellis-woman-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBrown Silk Afternoon Dress (c. 1936) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070027/brown-silk-afternoon-dress-c-1936-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseLove is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055192/image-heart-flower-leavesView licenseBodice (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073066/bodice-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715456/sandro-botticellis-woman-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (1935/1942) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060233/dress-19351942-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715377/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079742/dress-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715400/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Jean Peszelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074545/dress-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseBrocaded Silk Dress (c. 1939) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082818/brocaded-silk-dress-c-1939-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license