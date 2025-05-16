Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagebandboxfacepatternpersonartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsBandbox (c. 1939) by David DorfmanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 941 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3211 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAesthetic woman line art backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView licenseBandbox (section) (c. 1939) by David Dorfmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082588/bandbox-section-c-1939-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10409337/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082550/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408087/watercolor-bride-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Bandbox (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076029/pa-german-bandbox-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10409016/watercolor-bride-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWallpaper from Bandbox Cover (1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078026/wallpaper-from-bandbox-cover-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884619/watercolor-bride-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCommemorative Coverlet (c. 1939) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083161/commemorative-coverlet-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884618/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView licenseWall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085110/wall-painting-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884621/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView licenseOver Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084092/over-mantel-picture-c-1939-john-collinsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360562/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox Design (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082596/bandbox-design-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082564/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseOver Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084088/over-mantel-picture-c-1939-john-collinsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10308505/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082567/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseSanto Retablo (c. 1939) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084517/santo-retablo-c-1939-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082566/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox Paper (c. 1937) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072963/bandbox-paper-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082579/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195203/watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox Design - Squirrels (c. 1938) by Isabella Ruth Doerflerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078566/bandbox-design-squirrels-c-1938-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox - "Castle Garden" (1935/1942) by Harold Merriamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058964/bandbox-castle-garden-19351942-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1940) by Lazar Rubinsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085382/bandbox-c-1940-lazar-rubinsteinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBandbox Sections (c. 1940) by Lazar Rubinsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085378/bandbox-sections-c-1940-lazar-rubinsteinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441899/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCotton Cloth (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083209/cotton-cloth-c-1939-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain license