Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebandboxtapeartwatercolorpublic domainclothingpaintingshatBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert SackermanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 904 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3087 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBaking for beginners poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596639/baking-for-beginners-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082567/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseHoliday baking recipes poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596478/holiday-baking-recipes-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082568/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic woman with ripped paperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8492663/aesthetic-woman-with-ripped-paperView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082605/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseShopping list planner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599795/shopping-list-planner-templateView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082566/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseSummer vacation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459182/summer-vacation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082550/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12501221/art-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082544/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061211/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandbox (c. 1938) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078552/bandbox-c-1938-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082542/bandbox-c-1939-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseJohn B. Bull Garden (c. 1938) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080387/john-bull-garden-c-1938-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox Cover (1935/1942) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058968/bandbox-cover-19351942-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082558/bandbox-c-1939-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082570/bandbox-c-1939-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082564/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082585/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082546/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061302/famous-painting-washi-tape-editable-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandbox Design (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082596/bandbox-design-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Arsen Maralianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082586/bandbox-c-1939-arsen-maralianFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082579/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082584/bandbox-c-1939-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseBaby birthday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596879/baby-birthday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBandbox (section) (c. 1939) by David Dorfmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082588/bandbox-section-c-1939-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain license