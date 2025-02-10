Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevictoriantapeartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphotoBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert SackermanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 956 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3262 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082568/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082563/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082605/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082566/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331578/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082550/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseBandbox (c. 1938) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078552/bandbox-c-1938-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082544/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346344/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082542/bandbox-c-1939-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346943/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082558/bandbox-c-1939-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox Cover (1935/1942) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058968/bandbox-cover-19351942-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082585/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346743/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandbox Design (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082596/bandbox-design-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniturev note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346960/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082546/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082584/bandbox-c-1939-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseBandbox - Firemen Scene (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082597/bandbox-firemen-scene-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082570/bandbox-c-1939-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by David Dorfmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082545/bandbox-c-1939-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346683/victorian-furniture-png-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandbox (section) (c. 1939) by David Dorfmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082588/bandbox-section-c-1939-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain licenseLive love travel Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14888124/live-love-travel-instagram-story-templateView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082564/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458781/editable-watercolor-dining-table-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1953) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088818/bandbox-c-1953-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain license