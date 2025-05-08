Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbagboxphotoBandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph RothenbergOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 921 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3143 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082570/bandbox-c-1939-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseSummer vacation, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669901/summer-vacation-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082558/bandbox-c-1939-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseCharity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596810/charity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082542/bandbox-c-1939-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseMeowy Christmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722631/meowy-christmas-instagram-post-templateView licenseBandbox (c. 1937) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072927/bandbox-c-1937-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseSanta Claus, festive watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721749/santa-claus-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseBandbox (c. 1953) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088819/bandbox-c-1953-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseSanta Claus, festive watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721774/santa-claus-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseBandbox (c. 1953) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088818/bandbox-c-1953-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas party, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715443/christmas-party-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseBandbox (c. 1938) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078551/bandbox-c-1938-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas winter, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722146/christmas-winter-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082605/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseToy donation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596941/toy-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082584/bandbox-c-1939-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082568/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGame Box (For Poker Chips) (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083613/game-box-for-poker-chips-c-1939-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722637/merry-christmas-instagram-post-templateView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082567/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseFantasy cloud whale background, customizable aesthetic illustration remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123118/fantasy-cloud-whale-background-customizable-aesthetic-illustration-remixView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082564/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseShopping gift card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715534/shopping-gift-card-templateView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082578/bandbox-c-1939-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Greece Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082585/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseChampagne advertisement Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597007/champagne-advertisement-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBandbox (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058955/bandbox-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandbox Design (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082596/bandbox-design-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseBaby care Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597022/baby-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082566/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598099/christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082546/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon dog travel watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612455/cartoon-dog-travel-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082544/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license