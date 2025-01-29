Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingsboxmusical instrumentdrumBandbox (c. 1939) by Holger HansenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 960 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3278 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMusic lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596993/music-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Arsen Maralianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082586/bandbox-c-1939-arsen-maralianFree Image from public domain licenseDrums shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597141/drums-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBandbox (c. 1938) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078551/bandbox-c-1938-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082579/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059447/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandbox (c. 1938) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078549/bandbox-c-1938-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseMusic rehearsal studio editable mockup, interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679239/music-rehearsal-studio-editable-mockup-interior-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082566/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseLive music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464771/live-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074254/crock-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseLive concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464733/live-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBandbox (1935/1942) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058950/bandbox-19351942-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseLive concert poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703141/live-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082570/bandbox-c-1939-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseClassic music instrument element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994884/classic-music-instrument-element-editable-design-setView licensePa. German Bride's Box (c. 1936) by Jessica Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067329/pa-german-brides-box-c-1936-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain licenseCat guitar, hobby lifestyle editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721369/cat-guitar-hobby-lifestyle-editable-remixView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082564/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseRetro disco music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378636/retro-disco-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082605/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseDrums editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589956/drums-editable-mockupView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Joseph Rothenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082542/bandbox-c-1939-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain licenseMusic shop Instagram ad template, editable colorful designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8876802/music-shop-instagram-template-editable-colorful-designView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082546/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseLive concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12586109/live-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBandbox Design (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082596/bandbox-design-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseDrumming competition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476846/drumming-competition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Walter Doranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082585/bandbox-c-1939-walter-doranFree Image from public domain licenseLive concert Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703144/live-concert-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSmall Hat Box (1938) by Charles Mosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081690/small-hat-box-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain licenseWhat's your hobby Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436859/whats-your-hobby-instagram-post-templateView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083255/crock-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseClassic music instrument element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994986/classic-music-instrument-element-editable-design-setView licenseWine Keg (c. 1939) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085239/wine-keg-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseLive concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378869/live-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBandbox (c. 1938) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078552/bandbox-c-1938-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseClassic music instrument element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994939/classic-music-instrument-element-editable-design-setView licenseInk and Pen Stand (c. 1940) by Robert Colehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086122/ink-and-pen-stand-c-1940-robert-coleFree Image from public domain license